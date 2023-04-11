Sister Act JR.jpg

KENNEDY FOSTER, a Chester Area High School senior, performs as Mary Lazarus during a dress rehearsal of "Sister Act JR." The musical will have public showings on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

 Photo by Velda Schneider

Chester Area students will have audiences grooving to disco tunes with their Thursday and Friday performances of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Sister Act JR.”

There will be two public performances, on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $6 and students’ are $4.