Chester Area students will have audiences grooving to disco tunes with their Thursday and Friday performances of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Sister Act JR.”
There will be two public performances, on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $6 and students’ are $4.
The musical will feature the talents of 40 students from sixth to 12th grade on and behind the stage, said Velda Schneider, one of the play’s directors. DMM Systems, based in Hartford, will provide help with lighting and sound, and a pit band has been hired for the orchestration.
The musical was selected because Chester has many senior girls who are talented vocalists, Schneider said. “Sister Act JR” has a mostly female cast and allows performers to show off their vocal ranges.
“We wanted to go with something that could showcase the senior girls and their vocal talent,” Schneider said. “It’s pretty high level.”
In “Sister Act JR,” a woman named DeLoris, played by senior Rachel Lindholm, witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody at a convent. Her former disco diva lifestyle causes problems, especially with the strict Mother Superior, played by Mara Seeley. Eventually, she brings new life to the church and community using her singing and dancing talents, and the convent must protect her after she blows her cover.
The musical is based on the 1992 film “Sister Act,” starring Whoopi Goldberg.
The songs are composed by Alan Menken, best known for his work on Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid,” among others, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. The book, or script, is by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner.
Helen Mogen and Jean O’Hara co-directed the play with Schneider. Junior Cora Boysen served as a student director, and sophomore Makayla Schut is the assistant director.
“People aren’t going to want to miss this one,” Schneider said.