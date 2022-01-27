The excitement was palpable at Great Shots in Sioux Falls on Wednesday afternoon as community leaders from Sioux Falls and Madison rubbed shoulders with Dakota State University faculty and administrators.
They knew they were assembled to hear a big announcement. Some knew what was to be announced. Others eagerly awaited the details.
At 2:30 p.m., as dignitaries took seats on the dais, some in the crowd gathered on the overlooking balcony. Others took seats while many decided to stand. One by one, the speakers laid out a public-private partnership which will expand the cyber-research industry in South Dakota.
The multifaceted initiative will affect not only DSU, Madison and Sioux Falls, but will also have a statewide impact as high school students explore careers in computer and cyber sciences through the Governor’s Cyber Academy.
DSU President José-Marie Griffiths introduced the $90 million initiative, providing a historical context, and outlining the opportunity, vision and plan. She began by crediting former Gov. Bill Janklow for laying the foundation by changing DSU’s mission.
“Absent that catalyzing decision, DSU would not and could not have become what it is today,” Griffiths said.
After talking about the number of unfilled cybersecurity positions in the nation – 402,000 as of last week – she talked about the desire to keep more DSU graduates in the state. She went on to explain how that could be done by expanding DSU’s Applied Research Lab to stimulate a cyber-research industry in Sioux Falls.
“We will propel South Dakota to be recognized as a key contributor to national security and defense,” Griffiths said, describing the initiative as a “game changer for the state.”
DSU graduate Miles Beacom, CEO of Premier Bankcard, announced a $50 million gift from T. Denny Sanford toward the construction of the lab, pleased that it will help to keep DSU graduates in South Dakota.
Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, noted the organization’s donation of 10 to 16 acres at the Sanford Sports Complex on W. Benson Road, adjacent to Sanford’s Virtual Care Center.
“We find ourselves right in the middle of some incredible things,” he said.
In announcing the city’s contribution, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken mentioned that two-thirds of DSU graduates who remain in South Dakota live and work in Sioux Falls. He said he will be asking the city council to approve $10 million for physical, organizational and programmatic infrastructure.
He noted the jobs created would start at $100,000 and talked about the ripple effect of tech jobs. For every tech job created, another six jobs are created in the community.
“This is an incredible win for economic diversification in South Dakota,” TenHaken stated.
Dave Rozenboom, president of First Premier Bank, announced a gift of $250,000 from Forward Sioux Falls for planning a cyber/IT park. He spoke of the way the initiative would “add an extra layer of resources to the economy.”
Gov. Kristi Noem praised Griffiths. She began by sharing a comment she heard from a colleague early in her political career. She was told that a leader with no followers was just taking a walk.
“It’s so easy to walk alongside her,” Noem said of Griffiths. Noem mentioned her budget request of $30 million for the initiative, making special note of the Governor’s Cyber Academy.
“This funding will allow us to take it to every school district statewide,” she stated. With that experience, South Dakota’s young people may choose to pursue careers in computer and cyber sciences.
Noem stated her belief that the next big industry in the state will be cybersecurity and research. She noted the Applied Research Lab will provide South Dakota young people with another opportunity to live and work within the state.
Sen. Mike Rounds spoke about the global impact of the initiative (see Thursday’s edition of the Madison Daily Leader) and Tony Venhuizen with the South Dakota Board of Regents concluded the program by talking about the way the state’s universities have historically been game changers for the state.
He talked about the decision to add a medical school to the University of South Dakota 50 years ago because students who went out of state for medical school did not return. He mentioned the decision to change DSU’s mission at a time when computers were not found in every home.
Venhuizen credited Rounds with promoting economic development in the state through encouraging state universities to undertake research. He also noted what Griffiths has done with her efforts to promote DSU with construction of the Beacom Institute and the MadLabs®.