The South Dakota Transportation Commission announced on Monday morning that 44 Bridge Improvement Grants totaling approximately $2.4 million had been awarded for preliminary engineering on structures in need of rehabilitation or replacement.
Lake County was awarded a grant in the amount of $42,000 for preliminary engineering on the structure two miles east and 2.5 miles north of Chester on 462nd Avenue between Round Lake and Brant Lake. The project was ranked fifth out of the 44 awarded.
Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20% matching funds and have three years to complete the project and expend the funds. To be eligible, counties must also have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan.
“The BIG program continues to be crucial for the preservation, rehabilitation and replacement of local government structures,” Secretary of Transportation Joel Jundt said in a press release. “The goal is to enhance the overall condition of these critical assets that South Dakotans are dependent upon each and every day.”
The BIG program was created in 2015 and sets aside $7 million annually from funds received through license plate fees to repair and replace aging local bridges. The Transportation Commission added an additional $26 million this year, making $33 million available.