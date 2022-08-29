Purchase Access

The South Dakota Transportation Commission announced on Monday morning that 44 Bridge Improvement Grants totaling approximately $2.4 million had been awarded for preliminary engineering on structures in need of rehabilitation or replacement.

Lake County was awarded a grant in the amount of $42,000 for preliminary engineering on the structure two miles east and 2.5 miles north of Chester on 462nd Avenue between Round Lake and Brant Lake. The project was ranked fifth out of the 44 awarded.