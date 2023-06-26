The Madison Broncos amateur baseball team picked up a two-game sweep of the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks on Sunday evening. The Broncos took game one of the set 17-1 and followed that up by winning game two 4-2.
Madison 17, HH 1
The Broncos pushed across six runs in the top of the first inning and added eight more runs in the third to build a commanding 14-0 lead. That fast start helped the Broncos defeat the Wood Ducks 17-1 in five innings.
Matt Burpee collected two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Tyler Tappe hit a double and drove in three runs.
Heith Williams picked up two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Ty Jorgenson hit a double and drove in one run. Trey Smith collected four hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Brock Minnaert picked up the win for the Broncos. He pitched all five innings and recorded five strikeouts.
Madison 4, HH 2
Trailing 2-1 to start the bottom of the sixth inning, the Broncos rallied to score three runs and take a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning. The Wood Ducks were unable to answer, and the Broncos held on for a 4-2 victory in game two of the doubleheader.
Logan Albee picked up three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Broncos. Mitch McNary cracked a double.
Tyler Tappe picked up the win for the Broncos. He pitched all seven innings and recorded 12 strikeouts.
The Broncos will be home on Thursday when they host Flandreau. The Broncos defeated Flandreau earlier this season 15-4.