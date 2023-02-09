Since it was announced, Summit Carbon Solutions’ (SCS) plan to construct the largest carbon dioxide pipeline in the world has been steeped in controversy. The $4.5 billion project plans to stretch across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa, connecting 32 partnered ethanol plants serving as capture facilities to then pump the carbon dioxide deep underground in North Dakota.
Residents throughout Lake County and beyond have worked to protest the pipeline, questioning its safety and financial motivations as well as SCS’s treatment of landowners in seeking easement agreements. The threat of eminent domain has also reaped consistent ire.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Lake County Planning and Zoning Commission, the controversy of the project was on full display as members discussed SCS’s request for a conditional use permit to begin construction on the capture site at Dakota Ethanol near Wentworth.
Out of the six commission members, Jody Ackerman, Alan Schaefer, Adam Leighton and Chair Aaron Johnson recused themselves from voting on the issue due to conflicts of interest. Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson explained that these conflicts are created from anything that may lead to members’ votes being considered biased.
This left the decision on the shoulders of Roger Albertson and Daniel Hansen, the latter of whom became acting chair following the recusals. The permit itself was submitted on behalf of SCS by TurnKey Logistics. A representative from SCS did not attend the meeting, yet Anderson was able to reach TurnKey Logistics Permitting Manager Jonathan Lietzke by phone.
The permit came equipped with a capture facility narrative, which states: “The Summit carbon capture facility in Wentworth [Dakota Ethanol] will be comprised of three main buildings and additional compression, dehydration and pumping equipment, which will be consolidated on the southeast quadrant of the parcel, beyond any existing structures of the ethanol plant.”
These three structures include a “pole-barn style” carbon dioxide pump building with dimensions of 30x60 feet, a compressor building with an identical style and dimensions of 90x60 feet, and a power distribution center with dimensions of 70x15 feet.
The narrative adds: “Although the exact layout has not been finalized, it is anticipated that the buildings and supporting equipment will occupy approximately 0.5 acres of space on the existing Dakota Ethanol parcel.”
Access to the facility will be via the plant’s existing driveways, and Summit states they will use their own power to operate it, though no details on the amount of power necessary were given.
Additionally, the narrative says the structures will be mostly unmanned, other than for performing routine maintenance, and operations will be monitored from a remote facility.
A myriad of Lake County landowners attended the meeting to voice their concerns for the permit, with many describing it as “buying the cart before the horse.” This is because SCS has received none of the necessary permits from the Public Utilities Commissions (PUCs) of the five states involved for the construction of the pipeline itself.
Lietzke described the move as proactive, yet landowners spoke in opposition, urging Hansen and Albertson to reject or table the permit until South Dakota’s PUC announces its decision. Currently, the PUC’s hearing on the issue is set for Sept. 11-12, which is noteworthy due to SCS’s narrative saying construction on the Dakota Ethanol capture facility would begin in August.
Landowners like Wendy Schultz and Charlie Johnson said this early construction could give SCS additional leverage during their PUC hearing. Other concerns were brought forward by Betty Strom, Rita Brown, Daryl and Linda Rippentrop and others.
Safety is still their chief concern, especially in the pipeline’s close proximity to several important bodies of water. Strom stated that when water interacts with carbon dioxide, it creates carbonic acid, a deadly chemical concoction.
Landowners also voiced concern for the increased water usage of Dakota Ethanol following completion of the capture site. As it stands, the plant receives a million gallons per day from the Big Sioux aquifer. SCS has requested an additional 150,000 gpd, which has left landowners concerned for the sustainability of irrigation for farming and other water-related projects in the area.
In the end, Hansen and Albertson voted to motion for approval based on the PUC’s decision. Now, the issue will head to the Lake County Commission for discussion at the next meeting on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.{/div}