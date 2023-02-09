Since it was announced, Summit Carbon Solutions’ (SCS) plan to construct the largest carbon dioxide pipeline in the world has been steeped in controversy. The $4.5 billion project plans to stretch across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa, connecting 32 partnered ethanol plants serving as capture facilities to then pump the carbon dioxide deep underground in North Dakota.

Residents throughout Lake County and beyond have worked to protest the pipeline, questioning its safety and financial motivations as well as SCS’s treatment of landowners in seeking easement agreements. The threat of eminent domain has also reaped consistent ire.