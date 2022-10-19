Cota

KATHERINE COTA won the SD Biotech Collaborator Award, presented by Eddie Sullivan, SD Biotech board member and co-founder, president and CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics.

 Submitted photo

Katherine Cota was presented with the Collaborator Award at the South Dakota Biotech Summit this month.

Cota, the director of economic development at Dakota State University, was chosen for the award due to her efforts with South Dakota FAST Launch and other shepherding programs critical to fostering talent and innovation for biotechnology in the state.