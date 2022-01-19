In a rare vote on Tuesday morning, the Lake County Commission passed a resolution without unanimous support.
April Denholm, 911 Communications director, had asked commissioners to support legislation to move dispatchers from Class A to Class B in the state’s retirement system. Class B – or public safety – employees currently include law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional security staff, parole agents and conservation officers.
The proposed resolution noted the criteria for Class B membership includes six components. Among them is a primary duty of preserving the safety of the general public, protecting human life, and protecting public and private property. The resolution notes that age reduces the capacity to perform those duties at an acceptable level.
With the resolution, the commission expressed the belief that dispatchers met the criteria laid out for Class B membership and indicated a willingness to pay the increased costs of Class B membership. The resolution encouraged the South Dakota Retirement System Board of Trustees to support this action and indicated a support for legislation to make this change.
Changing from Class A to Class B would allow dispatchers to retire 10 years earlier. As Class A employees, they must be 65 (67 if hired after July 1, 2017) or meet the “Rule of 85,” which requires the employee’s age plus years of service to equal 85. As Class B employees, they could retire at 55 (57 if hired after July 1, 2017) or meet the “Rule of 75.”
In discussion which followed the reading of the resolution, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter noted the county has two challenges in staffing the dispatch center: attracting qualified applicants and retaining trained dispatchers.
“I think this is one thing that would help that,” he said.
Commissioners Deb Reinicke and Adam Leighton asked logistical questions. How much would it cost? How many employees would be affected?
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, estimated it would cost the county $5,600 annually. Denholm indicated seven employees would be affected, six dispatchers in addition to herself.
“I hope this doesn’t open up a can of worms,” Reinicke said, noting that employees in other departments also have stressful jobs.
Denholm pointed out that public safety is an issue with the work that dispatchers do. She said the position requires training and is demanding. While conceding it does not pose the same physical challenges as other public safety jobs, Denholm said a slower response time could affect public safety in the same way.
“With or without our support, this legislation is going to move forward,” Slaughter observed, noting the county would face the increased cost either way. He also pointed out that previous attempts to make this change have failed.
He indicated his only fear was that should the legislation pass, the county could lose good dispatchers right away.
Before commissioners voted, Reinicke asked Denholm not to take her vote personally.
“It’s not that I don’t support this. I just have concerns,” she said. The resolution passed on a 4-1 vote with Reinicke opposing the resolution.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved a promotion for Hanna Reinicke from correctional officer to deputy.
— Approved software agreements with Tyler Technologies for software which will be used in four county offices as part of the IT transition taking place this year.
— Approved three property tax abatements for individuals who qualified for the Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled but missed the deadline. The total abated was $1,899.43.
— Approved using 24/7 funds to renovate the Sheriff’s Office in the Public Safety Building. Sheriff Tim Walburg indicated Amert Construction had bid the project at $19,125.