Basin scholar

Pictured are (left) Bob Sahr, Jack Neises and Angie Neises.

 Submitted photo

Jack Neises of Carthage is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Basin Electric Power Cooperative based in Bismarck, N.D. He is the son of Curt and Angie Neises.

Basin Electric awards more than 170 scholarships per year to children of member cooperative employees and children of member cooperative consumers across the region. Neises’ mother Angie works as an economic development finance specialist for the REED Fund at East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison, a Basin Electric member.