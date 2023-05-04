Jack Neises of Carthage is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Basin Electric Power Cooperative based in Bismarck, N.D. He is the son of Curt and Angie Neises.
Basin Electric awards more than 170 scholarships per year to children of member cooperative employees and children of member cooperative consumers across the region. Neises’ mother Angie works as an economic development finance specialist for the REED Fund at East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison, a Basin Electric member.
He will attend Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell to pursue a degree in business.
Throughout his years at Howard High School, Neises was involved in football, wrestling, baseball, choir, H club, Math Club and National Honor Society, and was on the A Honor Roll all four years. In his spare time, he volunteered at his church, for Feeding South Dakota, the Canova baseball program and other sports programs.
“I would like to thank East River Electric and Basin Electric for providing this scholarship opportunity,” said Neises. “It will help with my tuition expenses as I further my education at Dakota Wesleyan University.”
“Congratulations to Jack and his family on this wonderful honor,” said East River Electric CEO/General Manager Bob Sahr. “Jack’s commitment to academics, athletics and his community shows his dedication to achieving his goals. We wish Jack well as he continues his education at Dakota Wesleyan University.”
Since the scholarship program began, more than 5,000 students in the Basin Electric system have benefited from this program.