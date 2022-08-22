Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/21/22 00:20 CFS22-05327 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/21/22 00:20 CFS22-05327 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/21/22 02:00 CFS22-05328 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/21/22 04:26 CFS22-05329 Suspicious Smell/Odor Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/21/22 05:22 CFS22-05330 Assault Report Taken LCSO 464TH AVE RUTLAND
08/21/22 07:20 CFS22-05331 Noise Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone NE 3RD ST MADISON
08/21/22 08:06 CFS22-05332 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/21/22 09:00 CFS22-05333 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/21/22 09:20 CFS22-05334 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD HWY 34 MADISON
08/21/22 09:27 CFS22-05335 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy
08/21/22 09:31 CFS22-05336 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/21/22 10:37 CFS22-05337 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD WELLS FARGO ATM MADISON
08/21/22 11:30 CFS22-05338 Vehicle Stolen Unable to Locate MPD CLASSIC CORNER
08/21/22 12:05 CFS22-05340 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 465TH AVE WENTWORTH
08/21/22 13:03 CFS22-05341 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/21/22 14:13 CFS22-05342 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone CHESTER
08/21/22 14:32 CFS22-05343 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 EMS SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
08/21/22 15:01 CFS22-05344 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
08/21/22 16:09 CFS22-05345 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.022934, -97.14182
08/21/22 16:11 CFS22-05346 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/21/22 16:13 CFS22-05347 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.942986, -97.07416
08/21/22 18:02 CFS22-05348 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/21/22 18:47 CFS22-05349 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S UNION AVE MADISON
08/21/22 18:53 CFS22-05350 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO W 4TH ST CHESTER
08/21/22 19:32 CFS22-05351 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/21/22 20:07 CFS22-05352 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone US HWY 81 NUNDA
08/21/22 20:53 CFS22-05353 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/21/22 22:04 CFS22-05354 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
08/21/22 22:08 CFS22-05355 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON
08/21/22 22:13 CFS22-05356 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/21/22 23:14 CFS22-05357 Agency Assist MPD
