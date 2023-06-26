This summer we’ll celebrate the 60th anniversary of our Steam Threshing Jamboree. The specific number matters a great deal, and not just because 60 years of anything is a lot of years. Our heritage as a non-profit on the Plains juggles two separate anniversaries that are necessarily distinct from each other.

Our founding show began on a farm north of Madison and eventually moved to the site we now know as Prairie Village. But a few years’ gap exists between the startups of the show and the village.