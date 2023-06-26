This summer we’ll celebrate the 60th anniversary of our Steam Threshing Jamboree. The specific number matters a great deal, and not just because 60 years of anything is a lot of years. Our heritage as a non-profit on the Plains juggles two separate anniversaries that are necessarily distinct from each other.
Our founding show began on a farm north of Madison and eventually moved to the site we now know as Prairie Village. But a few years’ gap exists between the startups of the show and the village.
While our threshing show turns 60 this year, Prairie Village itself is slightly younger at 57 years old. We just celebrated the village’s grand 50th in 2016.
So, while we’ll wait three more years to crown the big 6-0 on our beloved village, our Jamboree event gets center stage for that milestone this year. We already have a special anniversary keychain for sale in our gift shop and T-shirts will soon follow. But if you want a crack at the big prize from our 60th, read on.
We are holding a raffle for a show special, 1/16th handmade model of a McCormick-Deering thresher. Most fitting for a threshing show’s major anniversary, it seems.
But this isn’t just any model. It was built by the late Delbert Pauly of Chaska, Minn. Mr. Pauly was known as one of the finest craftsmen of model threshers in the Midwest, perhaps in the entire country. Sadly, he passed away less than two years ago. His masterful works will only continue to grow in value in the coming years.
This is a high-detail, beautiful rendition of a brand and type of threshing machine that was ubiquitous across rural America, and it happens we thresh our own grain during Jamboree with the same make of machine.
The model sits inside a custom-made display case with a mirrored floor and rear panel, showing off all sides of the machine at once.
Raffle tickets are on sale now in our gift shop for $25 dollars, or 5 tickets for $100. All proceeds will apply directly to our building repair and construction fund. And by the way, you must be at least 18 years of age to enter.
We’ll hold the big drawing in our gazebo just north of the Opera House on the Sunday of Jamboree (Aug. 27) at high noon, with ticket sales ending one hour prior at 11 a.m. The person whose name gets drawn does not need to be present to win, but it will sure be fun if they happen to be there when their name is pulled out of the box.
And here’s the kicker: There is only one commemorative thresher available, marked with a metal plate designating it as the official, special-edition item from our 60th Steam Threshing Jamboree. There will never be another one like it, and one person will walk away from this year’s show as its owner. Just one.
This is a sweet commemorative, and I believe you’ll agree with me when you see it in person. It will be on display in our gift shop and other areas of our grounds on select days, including holiday weekends and special events.
During Jamboree, there will be numerous opportunities to see it in person during the first three days of the show.
Jump in now and get your raffle tickets for this one-time offering. It will look dazzling on your mantle, coffee table or display shelf, plus you’ll be the only person to own one. And to top it off, your donation will benefit the village in a most tangible way. But, of course, your name won’t be drawn if it’s not in the box!