Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/17/22 00:26 CFS22-05196 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST
08/17/22 01:04 CFS22-05197 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/17/22 01:04 CFS22-05198 MVA Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
08/17/22 01:43 CFS22-05199 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HIGHWAY 19 WENTWORTH
08/17/22 04:45 CFS22-05200 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/17/22 05:30 CFS22-05201 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
08/17/22 06:04 CFS22-05202 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/17/22 06:38 CFS22-05203 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
08/17/22 07:22 CFS22-05204 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
08/17/22 09:15 CFS22-05207 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS NE 4TH ST MADISON
08/17/22 09:47 CFS22-05208 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone WOODLAND DR MADISON
08/17/22 09:53 CFS22-05209 Property Found Information/Administrative NE 4TH ST MADISON
08/17/22 10:33 CFS22-05210 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON
08/17/22 12:53 CFS22-05212 Vehicle Unlock Arrest MPD S UNION AVE MADISON
08/17/22 14:16 CFS22-05213 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON
08/17/22 14:40 CFS22-05214 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/17/22 15:35 CFS22-05215 MVA Arrest MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON
08/17/22 16:30 CFS22-05216 Property Damage Report Taken MPD AIRPORT DR MADISON
08/17/22 17:02 CFS22-05217 Medical Patient Transported EMS S LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/17/22 19:26 CFS22-05218 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/17/22 21:24 CFS22-05219 MVA Arrest MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/17/22 21:30 CFS22-05220 Disturbance Arrest MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/17/22 21:56 CFS22-05221 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
Total Records: 23
