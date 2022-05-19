Bev Mader’s neighbors teased her about her generosity on Wednesday evening.
Less than a week after a derecho had decimated one home in their neighborhood and damaged others, they were sitting in lawn chairs, talking about their experience. As they listed the damage each had sustained, Mader mentioned losing a 150-foot shed used to store farm equipment.
“It’s all over the neighborhood,” she said, emphasizing the word ‘all.’
“Some of it’s in my tree,” noted Dave Reed, who lives across the street with his wife Jeanine.
“She shared,” Monica Pickard quipped, and everyone laughed. They had to laugh, they had to find humor in their experience to bear the burden of loss sustained.
Pickard storm experience
Of the three households on S.W. 1st Street, the Pickards – whose home is diagonally across the street from the home which was destroyed – suffered the least damage. Their home sustained a couple of broken windows and minor roof damage from a trampoline which hit the roof.
However, that enabled them to reach out to their neighbors quickly.
Watching the storm move in, Pickard was surprised when her husband instructed her to go to the basement. He’s a farmer and generally stands outside during a storm to see what’s happening.
“I’ve never heard my husband speak to me before the way he did as we saw that one coming,” she said.
The wall moving in was layered like cake.
“On the bottom, it looked pure black,” Pickard said.
Above that were brown roiling clouds. In that, there was a white circular rotation. As the storm hit, darkness fell.
“You would have guessed it was the dark of night,” Pickard said.
When they emerged from the basement a short time later, what she saw made her sick to her stomach. One home destroyed. Others damaged. Trees down. Debris scattered across the neighborhood.
“We tried to make sure the women of the neighborhood were OK,” she recalled.
Her husband Bill went across the street to check on Kim Kern and her daughter Kenzie. The roof and back portion of their house were gone. He found them in a stairwell and took them to the Pickard home.
“I called Bev and said, ‘Call and tell me you’re OK’,” Pickard said.
Mader was in a church basement, having been caught at Prairie Village when the storm hit, and didn’t have cell service.
One by one, the Pickards checked on their neighbors, taking action where necessary. That included calling the Madison Fire Department when they smelled natural gas in the area around Kern’s house.
“We called 911, and within a minute a half-dozen firefighters were there. They knew what to do,” Pickard said.
After shutting off the gas, firefighters talked with neighbors before leaving, telling them to avoid that area until the gas dissipated.
Reed storm experience
Dave Reed is having a hard time understanding how straight-line winds could have caused the damage seen in their neighborhood. The damage seems so willy-nilly – one home taken, one left, one row of trees taken, others left.
However, he has no trouble describing the impact of the storm on him personally.
“It was the scariest storm I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It hit so fast and was over so quickly.”
Like the Pickards, he and his wife headed for the basement. They barely made it to cover when they heard the impact of the storm. They had a three-stall garage with bedrooms over part of it. Two stalls were blown off and the remaining stall was blown off its foundation.
“We could see debris falling by the basement window and knew we were in trouble,” Jeanine Reed said.
They were overwhelmed when they stepped outside after the storm. In addition to the structural damage, they lost windows and siding was damaged. Two of their three vehicles were totaled, as was their boat. They also lost a shed.
“The first night, we didn’t know if it was safe to be in the house because of all the insulation blowing through the house,” Jeanine said.
Like the Pickards, they saw – and appreciated – the fast local response. City crews opened their street that night so cleanup could begin.
“At least 20 people were there helping,” Jeanine noted.
Lori Christenson, whose house was less damaged than some of her neighbors’, fired up a grill to feed those working.
Not only that, three young teens in the neighborhood were delivering water to volunteers. Danica Perez walked around with Emmet and Avery Alverson, carrying a laundry basket with bottled water for those tackling the difficult task.
Mader storm experience
“I wasn’t here, so I didn’t see any of it,” Mader said. “When I came home, it was over, and I just saw the mess.”
The mess she saw was extensive and affected not only her but family members as well. She lost the line of 22 mature trees which stood between her house and her stepdaughter’s home. With the trees gone, she saw Kern’s loss as well as her own.
The shed in which her son and an employee stored farm equipment was destroyed. Two sheds that she rents to others sustained damage. The business that her husband started in 1972 and is currently operated by her stepson, Wayne Mader, is barely standing.
“Jack’s Service got hit really hard,” she said. They have been trying to salvage what they can from the building, but they have to be careful. “They don’t dare move a hoist because the building could collapse.”
In addition, her house sustained roof, siding and window damage and a chunk of wood was driven through the wall of her bedroom. Everything on that west wall was thrown across the 17-foot room, according to Mader.
In the midst of the chaos, she found comfort in the support of neighbors.
“The very first person that came up to me was Monica’s [14-year-old] son, and he gave me a hug. That meant a lot,” Mader noted.
Only one structure on the property Mader owns wasn’t damaged and, ironically, it wasn’t one she wants.
“That cotton pickin’ grain bin I’ve been trying to get rid of for 25 years is still standing,” she commented. “If I had something I didn’t want, it was that.”
Her son, Corey Strom, was in Kimball, where he farms, when the storm hit. In learning how much damage his mother’s property had sustained, he headed back that night to help with the cleanup, arriving well after dark. Two of his hired men loaned him their skid steers.
“He unloaded a couple skid steers, shined his flashlight around and went home,” Mader said. Strom returned early the next morning to begin working on the cleanup.
A week after the storm, Mader finds herself thinking of her husband often. Jack Mader died in December 2020. She believes he was watching over them that night, so that no lives were lost in the midst of the devastation. But her heart also aches for everything that was destroyed.
“Everything that he poured his life into is gone. I can’t imagine what Jack would think,” she said, tears filling her eyes.
Healing and grieving
None of those affected by the storm expect the recovery to happen quickly.
“I think it’s going to be just about impossible to find a contractor,” Jeanine Reed said.
Her husband has been checking around and thus far he’s only found one who is interested, and he’s not available to even look at the project until October.
“Insurance companies don’t understand,” he said. “They expect you to wave your hand and just get someone.”
Pickard believes the recovery will involve more than repairs and rebuilding.
“Anytime you have a loss, whether it’s a loved one or all you have with all your memories, you have to grieve that,” she said.
For some in the neighborhood, helping others with the cleanup has been part of the grieving process.
“Not only are you helping the person who needs it, you’re helping yourself,” Pickard explained.
Right now, as much as anything, having debris removed helps. Both the Reeds and Mader hired Doug Erickson to do their hauling. On Wednesday night, Jeanine Reed was smiling as she arrived to chat with her neighbors.
“Just getting the garage out of our front yard is wonderful,” she said.