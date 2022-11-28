Over the week of Thanksgiving, a number of vehicle accidents occurred around Madison.
On Nov. 20, a non-injury, one-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 34.
The following day, a two-vehicle accident took place on US-81 two miles north of Madison near mile marker 97. Sioux Falls Highway Patrolmen were in charge of the scene with assistance from the Madison Fire Department. Responders arrived at 6:21 p.m.
The accident involved Kathleen Dragseth, an 80-year-old Nunda resident in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ricky Jung, a 60-year-old Madison resident in a CASE IH 25 tractor. Both vehicles were headed north when Dragseth’s vehicle rear-ended Jung’s tractor, causing her vehicle to flip over.
Dragseth had to be extricated from her vehicle, and she was transported via ambulance to Madison Regional Health System. No major injuries were sustained by either party, yet both vehicles received significant damage.
The Highway Patrol is currently investigating a possible farm equipment violation for Jung as his vehicle did not have proper identification. Responders were on the scene until just before 8 p.m.
On Thanksgiving Day, Lake County officers responded to a call for a vehicle in the ditch on 464th Ave. near the intersection with South Shore Drive.
The call came in at 9:34 a.m., with the ensuing investigation determining that 61-year-old Chester resident James Kurvink’s vehicle had entered the ditch after the driver failed to navigate a corner.
According to a report from Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg, Kurvink fled the scene and was later arrested for driving without a valid license, leaving the scene of the crash as well as his fourth DWI offense. His vehicle, a 2006 Mazda, was towed from the scene with listed damages of $1,100.
On Sunday, a two-vehicle crash took place on 233rd St. near its intersection with Territorial Rd. between the golf course and the Izaak Walton Club. The call came in at 5:39 p.m., with responders arriving from both the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison Fire Department.
59-year-old Flandreau resident Judy Peters and 67-year-old Madison resident Beverly Hyland were both headed west when their vehicles collided. Peters was attempting to make a left turn into the Lake Herman access area at the same time Hyland was moving to pass her.
Peters was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, while Hyland was in a 2011 GMC Sierra Pickup. Both were towed from the scene, with $9,000 and $6,000, respectively, listed in damages. In addition, the accident damaged a power pole owned by Sioux Valley Energy that was set to be repaired Monday.
