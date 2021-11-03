Madison artist Ginny Freitag will be one of five from the community to exhibit work at the BrickHouse next week when the South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota come to town. She will include a recent piece, “Conversations with Crow: Love, and Never Enough Time.”
“In my figurative work, I use nature – specifically animals – to initiate conversations about love, family, loss and nature itself,” she said about the pieces she will be displaying.
Conversation is what the Arts Happy Hour is all about, according to Chris Francis, executive director of the Madison Area Arts Council (MAAC). Between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, artists, funders and community members can gather to talk about the dynamic area art community.
“This is a really big night for us. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the arts and artists of Madison,” Francis said.
The open house event will include a taco bar catered by Los Tapatios. While there is no charge for the event, those who attend are asked to provide proof of vaccination at the door.
Staff from both the South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota will be attending the Arts Happy Hour. The SDAC is one of the primary sources of funding for arts organizations in South Dakota.
“They have funded the Madison Area Arts Council and many artists in Madison for more than 50 years,” Francis indicated.
Arts South Dakota is a nonpartisan, nonprofit advocacy organization which supports the arts statewide through programming, including a state arts conference, and communications initiatives. The Arts Happy Hour is one of the group’s initiatives and is intended to bring artists, art supporters and arts groups together.
The Madison event will include a one-night exhibit featuring the first local artists whose work is included in the South Dakota Governor’s 9th Biennial Art Exhibition. In addition to Freitag, these artists are Thomas Jones, professor of art at Dakota State University; Angela Behrends, DSU assistant professor of art; Haley Larson, DSU assistant professor of English for New Media; and Tim Orme, former DSU assistant professor of animation.
The Biennial is a touring juried exhibit that features work by 66 artists from all parts of South Dakota. The exhibition catalog indicates it is “also a celebration of perseverance in the face of adversity.” A number of artists directly reference the COVID-19 pandemic in their work.
In addition, at some point during the course of the evening, John Nelson, DSU professor emeritus, whose book “West River” was the winner of the South Dakota Poetry Society’s 2019 chapbook contest, will be giving a short reading.
The evening is structured as a come-and-go open house, providing ample opportunity for viewing the work and engaging in conversation.
“After COVID, we wanted to do something fun,” Francis explained. However, the event has a more serious purpose as well.
First, the Arts Happy Hour will allow artists to strengthen relationships with funders.
“It gives you a connection to those who are supporting your work,” Francis said.
This encourages artists to apply for grants which will help them develop their careers, develop projects which serve the general public and expand their horizons. The SDAC awarded $1.45 million in grants for fiscal year 2022, including $5,000 for the MAAC.
Second, the Arts Happy Hour will allow artists to strengthen their connection to the source of their creative energy.
“Artists respond to the communities where they are making art. They respond to relationships,” Francis explained.
With the isolation many experienced as a result of the pandemic, that dynamic was affected.
“The more opportunities we have to gather, the better for our work and our peace of mind,” he said.
In addition to hosting the Arts Happy Hour on Tuesday, the MAAC will be hosting Humbletown at the BrickHouse at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. Dylan James and Morgan Lee play five instruments between them and perform both original and cover songs from folk to bluegrass.