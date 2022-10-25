The promise of future collaborations hung in the air on Friday night when Heather Wilson, president of the University of Texas-El Paso spoke with a small audience at the Beacom Institute of Technology on the Dakota State University campus.
“I look forward to possibly doing some things together,” she told her audience.
Wilson, the guest speaker for this year’s History and Ethics Forum at DSU, had spent the day on campus where she met with students and visited with DSU President José-Marie Griffiths. Both universities have been designated as Centers for Academic Excellence with the National Security Administration which might provide opportunities for collaboration in the future.
Before mentioning this, Wilson talked briefly about the need to build the nation’s cybersecurity workforce.
“Our concept of what is critical infrastructure has changed,” she told those in attendance, noting that with the Internet of Things, even a hearing aid or pacemaker could be a vulnerability.
Due to that changing perception, more data security breaches are being acknowledged. During the pandemic, Wilson said, cyber incidents rose 600% with the average cost of a data breach being approximately $4.24 million. More than half originated in Russia.
As a result, the cost of cyber insurance has become unaffordable for small businesses and municipalities. Simultaneously, the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs continues to increase.
“There’s a desperate need for talent,” Wilson said.
She believes one way to fill this workforce void is by attracting more young women into the field. The challenge in doing so is recognizing that men and women are motivated in different ways. Men want to solve problems; women want to understand why the problem matters, according to Wilson.
“It’s also desperately important to have role models,” she said. “It’s hard to envision what you can’t see.”
Wilson intentionally kept her presentation brief so she could take questions from the audience.
When asked how UTEP attracts students, she talked about how the university developed the pipeline. In a city of 850,000 people, schools had four qualified computer science teachers when they began to examine the problem.
The university worked with school districts to identify math teachers interested in completing coursework toward becoming qualified, and with a grant from Microsoft, provided that training. As more teachers were qualified to teach computer science in area schools, more graduates were interested in studying computer science at the university. Enrollment increased from 400 to 1,400 in five years.
Jon Hunter asked about the increase in cyber crime.
“Is there a point at which cyber crime peaks, or does it go up forever and consume us?” he asked. Wilson said she didn’t know.
She explained that nation states will have to get involved because they can do what individual businesses cannot. Wilson used the example of a cyber attack on an East Coast pipeline, which resulted in the hackers “going dark” and losing all their bitcoin.
Wilson hopes the threat of that kind of intervention could act as a deterrent.
She turned a question, suggesting programs are weakened by policies designed to be inclusive, into an opportunity to look both at the purpose of education and at problem-solving in the future. Wilson pointed out that UTEP is an open access institution with high retention rates.
She said this is achieved because the university “meets students where they’re at and builds on strengths.” She doesn’t believe intellectual rigor is compromised in doing this.
“This is what matters for America, this is what will make America great – the education of the next generation of our children,” Wilson said. “We have to make them feel like they belong.”
Circling back to what she said earlier about attracting women into the cybersecurity workforce, she noted that culture, not biology, is the barrier.
“There are very few problems in the 21st Century that are going to be solved by a single discipline,” Wilson stated. “The problems are more complex.”
With that complexity, diversity and gender differences are key to finding solutions. She continued with that theme in speaking about being in the third class to accept women at the U.S. Air Force Academy and about other experiences when she was the only woman in the room during her professional career.
“I’ve never wanted to acknowledge how hard it was,” Wilson said, but she also noted how fulfilled she was at the Academy and throughout her career. She also spoke of the attitude she brought to each of these experiences.
“I have to show that women are capable here,” she would tell herself. “I have a responsibility to open doors for others.”