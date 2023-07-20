A Saturday poker run will help raise money to construct a veterans memorial park in Chester.
The poker run will feature an 130-mile route starting in Chester and passing through Flandreau, Garretson, Humboldt and Madison before returning to the starting point. The event is open to all vehicles, and all proceeds will go to fund the Chester Area Veterans Memorial.
Registration for the event goes from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Chester Fire Hall. Take-off will be at 11 a.m., and all vehicles must return by 5 p.m.
At the same time as the event, Courtney Steffen of the Chester American Legion will celebrate her recent election to the head of the South Dakota American Legion. A social will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a program at 3:30. There will be a free-will donation supper to follow, catered by the Los Tapatios restaurant. This event is also open to the public, including those not participating in the poker run.
To raise additional funds, there will also be a raffle and a silent auction.
The event is organized by Brian Siemonsma and Paul Reurink of the Flatlanders Militiamen, a veterans motorcycle club. Unlike traditional poker runs, where individuals pull a card at each location, the winner for this poker run will be drawn from tickets. Siemonsma said this began during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce person-to-person contact and that it “keeps the end of the run moving quicker.”
The poker run and celebration are occurring at the same time to draw more people to Chester and to raise more money and awareness for the planned Chester Area Veterans Memorial, Steffen said. The total project will cost $120,000 to $130,000, which was much higher than earlier estimates, she said. As of now, about one-third of the money has been raised in about two years of fund-raising.
“We’ve done well,” Steffen said. “Our community’s very supportive of the idea.”
The Chester American Legion’s website states the goal of the memorial is to honor the contributions of veterans.
“With a simple but striking design, the Chester Area Veterans Memorial will be a welcomed addition to the Chester community. Greeting visitors along the highway from the south, it will be the first impression of Chester. Progress in tearing out old trees, putting in proper drainage and smoothing out the Memorial grounds has already made a significant visual impact. Long-term plans include a community picnic shelter as Phase II,” the website states.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor, purchasing a memorial brick or making a donation can do so at chesteramericanlegion.com.