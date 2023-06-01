Lewis & Clark check

GOV. KRISTI NOEM receives a ceremonial check for $1 million, before the actual check was hand-delivered by Lewis & Clark Rural Water System Executive Director Troy Larson, in Pierre on Thursday.

 Submitted photo

TEA – Lewis & Clark Rural Water System Executive Director Troy Larson delivered a $1 million check to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the State Capitol in Pierre on Thursday.

This reimbursed the state’s general fund for a “federal funding advance” the Legislature approved during the 2014 session. Federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was used to make the repayment.