(Editor’s note: Agriculture remains the state’s largest industry, with livestock production and related industries contributing $5.6 billion to the state’s economy and crop production and related industries contributing $3.3 billion. Under that broad umbrella, agriculture wears many faces. This week, the Madison Daily Leader will look at some of those faces.)
Brant Bosma was surrounded by the press and bombarded with questions last week after tour buses pulled into the Orland Ridge Dairy.
How many people does your dairy employ? Where do you get your employees? How do you manage the manure? How does this dairy compare to your family’s operations in Washington and Oregon?
The robotic dairy was the first stop on a tour of facilities planned for the second day of the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Summit. Located south of Junius, the dairy currently produces 90,000 pounds of milk daily from 1,400 head of Jersey cows.
That is expected to change when the addition currently under construction is completed. At that point, the size of the dairy will double. With a conditional use permit from Lake County for an operation of up to 5,000 head, additional growth in the future is possible.
Brant is a third-generation dairy farmer and the youngest of the Bosma men to run an operation. The family also has dairies in Washington and Oregon, but Orland Ridge is their first foray into robotics.
“I’m probably a cow person, but I accept the technology,” he said in a casual conversation before the tour.
The family had been looking for a place to expand for about eight years before selecting Lake County, Bosma explained. They chose this area primarily because the Agropur cheese plant in Lake Norden expanded, providing a market for their product.
At the time of the expansion, just months before the Bosma family approached the Lake County Commission for a conditional use permit in 2018, Agropur indicated they were tripling their processing capacity from 3.3 million pounds of milk per day to 9.3 million pounds.
That a working relationship has been established between the dairy and the cheese factory was evident the day of the tour. Deb Wehde, a field representative with Agropur, was among those leading groups through the facility.
“We’re excited about the growth of the dairy industry in South Dakota,” she said, explaining her presence.
As those who registered for the conference toured the barn and the milking operation, Bosma explained what they were seeing and answered the myriad questions thrown at him.
The cross-ventilation barn had the fresh smell of the outdoors. Jersey cows – selected not only because they’re small and curious, but also because their milk has a higher butter fat and protein content – were lined up in stalls, feeding contentedly on hay or resting on clean bedding.
At first glance, the barn looked like any other. At second glance, an incongruity was obvious. Each of the cows wore a collar.
The collars are an integral part of the robotic system and herd management. The barn has a free-flowing design with pens that group cows according to lactation cycles – about 180 cows per pen. Each pen has three robotic milkers with boxes cows enter voluntarily to be milked.
When a cow enters the box, the collar identifies it and the system determines whether a cow will or will not be milked – depending upon previous production and the time which has elapsed since their last milking. If it’s not milking time for that cow, the gate opens and the cow leaves.
“They don’t come because they feel full; they come because they want the feed,” Bosma said, explaining they get a special feed with molasses and other ingredients to eat while they are being milked.
If the robotic system determines a cow can be milked, her udders are cleaned with brushes and a laser determines where the teats are located so the cups of the milking machine can be attached.
“It milks each quarter individually,” Bosma explained. From start to finish, each cow is in the box about seven minutes. When first introduced to the system, a cow picks up the routine in about five days.
Because of the data the system collects, the collars also help the herdsman to identify when a cow is in heat. Generally, a cow is eligible to be bred about 55 days after calving. About 220 days after being bred, she is dried off prior to calving.
In response to questions: The dairy currently employs 10 people. All but two employees – who came from other Bosma dairies – are from Madison.
“The first couple people I got liked it and talked it up,” Bosma said, explaining how he was able to fill all of the positions at a time when there’s a workforce shortage in the area.
Manure is managed with an automated system which scrapes it into a gutter, from which it is carried into a pit with an underground pipeline. The liquid is pumped out and used to keep the pipeline open. The manure is pumped into storage lagoons to be spread in the spring and in the fall.
Bosma indicated he has agreements with area farmers. They use the manure his cows produce; the dairy buys corn and hay their farms produce.
“The farmers in the area have been wonderful to work with,” he noted.
Currently, production at the robotic dairy is a little below what the Bosmas see at their other dairies, but the cows are young. Also, Bosma has had a learning curve in figuring out how to operate a robotic dairy.
On the flip side, they are seeing fewer health problems at the robotic dairy, and the quality of the milk produced is such that they get a bonus. With the cost of the robotics, the initial costs are higher, but less time is invested in hiring and managing personnel.
Taking those trade-offs into consideration, Bosma said the family is happy with their investment in the robotic dairy.