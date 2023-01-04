THE MANITOU GROUP, headquartered at 915 S.W. 7th St., broke ground on an 80,000-square-foot expansion on Aug. 16. Now, that expansion is being used as the primary catalyst for the creation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District #6.
For counties and municipalities alike, identifying creative ways to finance improvements to infrastructure is a vital part of the job. One of the most recent for Lake County and the city of Madison has been the creation of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #6.
TIF districts are used to raise the property value of a designated area so that the increase in property taxes, the tax increment, can be utilized to finance infrastructure projects.
A proposal for the project was prepared by Tobin Morris of Pierre-based Colliers Securities LLC, which was first presented to county and city commissioners last October.
The proposal’s introduction states, “A tax increment is the difference between the amount of property valuation present within the TIF district before TIF district designation and the amount of property valuation increase due to the creation of a TIF district.”
TIF District #6 is set to coincide with the Manitou Group’s planned expansion on its property south of S.W. 7th Street and east of Highland Ave. Additionally, the district would stretch from near Pizza Ranch on Highland Ave. to the SD-34 bypass.
Property taxes on the original area will continue to go toward the city, school district, county and other taxing districts. However, property taxes that result from the incremental increase can be used on improvements to the project area — in this case, improvements to the SD-34 bypass.
Madison city commissioners unanimously approved the creation of the district on Nov 21. Since much of the district area is within Madison city limits, the county required city approval before it could proceed. County commissioners gave unanimous approval during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to South Dakota law, TIF districts cannot exceed 10% of a county’s taxable value. In 2022, Lake County’s value was reported at $1,778,556,711.
The base value of the property within TIF District #6 is currently estimated at $7,452,000, but this number has yet to be verified by the Lake County director of equalization.
As of now, there are four other active TIF districts in Lake County that come together for a total base value of $7,771,573, which is less than 1% of the county’s total taxable valuation.
Additionally, the TIF district can be used to cover eligible project costs within the Manitou Group expansion. These costs currently sit at $5,961,888, with county commissioners noting that this could be paid for through the district if all goes according to plan.
While commissioners don’t expect to see spendable funds from the district until 2027, TIFs usually last for up to 20 years, giving ample time to accumulate finances and to plan accordingly for any necessary changes.