Manitou Group front

THE MANITOU GROUP, headquartered at 915 S.W. 7th St., broke ground on an 80,000-square-foot expansion on Aug. 16. Now, that expansion is being used as the primary catalyst for the creation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District #6.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For counties and municipalities alike, identifying creative ways to finance improvements to infrastructure is a vital part of the job. One of the most recent for Lake County and the city of Madison has been the creation of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #6.

TIF districts are used to raise the property value of a designated area so that the increase in property taxes, the tax increment, can be utilized to finance infrastructure projects.