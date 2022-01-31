FIRST BANK & TRUST and FirstLine Funding Group employees gather to present more than $30,000 to IAUW President Lori Gustaf. Pictured are (left) Kate Egge, Traci Reinicke, Nick Bird, Brenda Franken, Lori Byrd, Betty Weider, Deb Alfson, Sydney Whitson, Gustaf, Tanner Barnhart, Renee Gullickson and First Bank & Trust President Mike Kane. Gustaf is also president of FirstLine Funding Group.
First Bank & Trust and FirstLine Funding Group, along with their employees, have pledged more than $30,000 to Interlakes Area United Way in 2022. The money will support non-profit programs and agencies in Lake, Miner and Moody counties.
As members of the Fishback Financial Corporation, First Bank & Trust and FFG operate with an emphasis on philanthropy and volunteerism. Fishback and its subsidiaries offer a 100% match of employee donations to United Way. Employees can also receive a paid day off work for pledging at least one hour of pay per month.
“Our organizations believe strongly in the concept of paying it forward, and our employees share in that commitment,” said Mike Kane, community bank president of First Bank & Trust. “We care deeply about the communities we serve, as they contribute to our success. We are proud to be able to give back to the places we call home.”
The donation from First Bank & Trust and FFG comprises roughly one-third of the total funding IAUW raised during its campaign drive, which concluded in December. IAUW collected $91,000 in pledges and will announce 2022 program funding at its annual meeting, scheduled for Feb. 15.