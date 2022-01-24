On Monday morning, while a crew from Inside Edge systematically put down Life Floor tiles on the pool deck at The Community Center in Madison, a management team from Falcon Plastics was seeing for the first time how tiles produced in Madison were installed.
“It gives us a new perspective on what we do and the final product,” said Janet VanRosendale, human resources and quality manager at the Madison plant.
With the installation, the pool project which was undertaken earlier this month is nearly completed. The pool is expected to re-open on Feb. 15 as scheduled, according to Gene Wockenfuss, Community Center director.
“I’m really excited about this,” he said.
Thus far, the pool and whirlpool have been sandblasted and repainted. The slides, diving boards and chairs have also been redone.
“We have had some hiccups with the project,” Wockenfuss indicated, noting that three of the windows between the pool and the entry foyer were shattered while the sandblasting was done.
However, the Life Floor tile is going in smoothly, with a seven-person crew installing the tile incrementally. Theron Travis, crew foreman, explained that each member has a role to play, although they can rotate positions to some extent.
Two members of the crew prepare the tiles to be installed. First, they sort the tiles, creating stacks in which the colors are matched to the design. Then they coat the back of each with contact cement, laying the tiles out to dry in a sequence that matches the design.
Other members of the crew prepare the floor, cleaning it with a vacuum and transferring the design.
“We chalk lines on the floor for our guides,” Travis explained. “Everything has to be laid out to fit the floor.”
When the tiles for an area are ready for installation, contact cement is rolled evenly over a section of the floor which can be completed in half an hour. Working from an area which is already finished, the tiles are quickly and carefully laid out.
One person lays out the blocks, lining each up carefully and pressing down the seams with a tool. Another follows him using a roller to press each block firmly into place.
“It needs to have pressure for it to bond completely,” Travis said.
While unbroken areas are covered relatively quickly, areas that need to have tiles trimmed to fit unique spaces take a little longer. Overall, installation is expected to be completed in six days and will be finished on Wednesday.
Travis tracks the number of jobs he does annually using an app on his smartphone. Last year, he traveled nearly 90,000 miles installing Life Floor tiles in the U.S., in several European countries and on cruise ships.
For him, the visit to Madison was unique.
While it’s not uncommon to answer maintenance questions such as those posed by Wockenfuss, he has not faced the kinds of questions posed by the Falcon team.
Justin Nelson, foaming manager with Life Floor products at Falcon, said they were interested in learning what they can do to make installation easier. They also wanted to know if the installation crew saw areas for improvement.
Travis pointed out that tiles have two different patterns. He showed the Falcon team an area where this was evident to him. Others might not notice the minor discrepancy.
This is the result of having tiles made on two machines, according to Nelson. The machine Falcon originally used could only make two tiles at a time. A newer machine, which makes large sheets that are cut into tiles, has a subtly different pattern.
Nelson indicated there has been some discussion of this with Life Floor. Consistent quality is important to Falcon, which prompted them to change suppliers so that tile color could be more uniform. It was helpful for the management team to get this feedback from the installation crew.
For Wockenfuss, the installation signals the project is one step closer to completion. The next step will be a deep cleaning.
“We want to come in and pressure blast everything and air it out,” he said.