Brooke Rollag

 Submitted photo

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation has been dedicated to the growth and prosperity of Madison and Lake County for almost 50 years. Through various projects, the LAIC works to provide the community with long-term benefits, and recent efforts are no different.

In January, the LAIC announced the purchase of a 67.6-acre plat on the west side of US-81, with the ultimate goal being to strategically use this land to facilitate the establishment of a daycare center.