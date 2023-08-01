Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:7/31/23 03:39 CFS23-05230 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON07/31/23 07:23 CFS23-05231 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control S HARTH AVE MADISON07/31/23 08:55 CFS23-05232 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy SD HWY 3407/31/23 09:11 CFS23-05233 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD W CENTER ST MADISON07/31/23 09:12 CFS23-05234 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON07/31/23 10:01 CFS23-05235 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 7TH ST MADISON07/31/23 11:25 CFS23-05236 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON07/31/23 11:48 CFS23-05237 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON07/31/23 14:31 CFS23-05238 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON07/31/23 15:26 CFS23-05239 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON07/31/23 17:07 CFS23-05240 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON07/31/23 17:25 CFS23-05241 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON07/31/23 17:52 CFS23-05242 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON07/31/23 20:07 CFS23-05243 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SILVER CREEK CIR MADISON07/31/23 20:54 CFS23-05244 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Cassandra Geraets named head volleyball coach at ORR Village Creek Days good for Chester, attendees say Ramona car show brings out classic cars Large crowd, packed dance floor at ISCC Mart in the Park offers food, vendors and more SD National Guard change of command ceremony Head 2 Toes Salon helps people look and feel better DSU inspires through U.S. Cyber Team Law Enforcement Blotter Peaceful Pines Senior Living announces new opening date Follow us Facebook Twitter