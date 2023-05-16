Now that the warm weather appears to be here to stay, it’s time for the city to commence another year of construction projects. During Monday’s city commission meeting, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg delivered his first project update of the young season, with future updates being given at subsequent meetings until the season ceases.
“Starting off with the NW 9th St./Union Ave. project, Winter Contracting LLC is the prime contractor on that project, and they along with their subcontractors have completed nearly all of the curb and gutter on Phase 1, which would be the area between Highland and Chicago Ave,” Hegg said.
Hegg added that Northwestern Energy has been working alongside Winter on the project, going ahead of them to ensure that neighborhood gas lines remain safely out of the way. On top of this, their subcontractor, Hartford-based Zacharias Construction, is nearing completion on roadway preparation, with paving and some final curb and gutter work being all that remains of Phase 1.
“The rains that we got over the weekend have pushed back paving slightly, but we anticipate paving could happen by next week,” Hegg noted. “Once that paving is complete and school is out, Winter will jump over to Phase 2 and begin work likely on the easternmost section [of NW 9th St.]”
Hegg explained that following Winter’s jump to Phase 2, some boulevard restoration and sidewalk work will be needed to wrap up Phase 1, yet the area will be fully open to vehicle traffic.
“Traffic control and access management are a large part of any project, but they’re absolutely critical on this one,” Hegg commented, “so we just want to thank the residents that have been affected thus far and thank the residents in advance for their patience as we move forward on this very important project. It’s going to be challenging, but we’re going to do our best to accommodate landowners with access.”
Of note, this project, along with Phases 1A, 1B and 2A of the city’s water system improvement project, were carried over from last year’s season via a winter shutdown agreement. Delays arose from a variety of factors, yet poor weather and material shortages were among the primary culprits. When the shutdown agreement was reached at the end of last season, a new final completion date of June 15 was given for all these projects.
As for the city’s water system improvements, Hegg stated that the three mentioned phases have been proceeding well since the start of the season, and he has confidence they will meet the June deadline.
Each phase has a punch-list of items to be completed, including surfacing and boulevard restoration, re-seeding work and final walkthroughs. Phase 1B, which is located in Madison’s northwest corner, has the largest list, with road reconstruction, curb and gutter work, valley gutter and fillets, sidewalk and pedestrian ramps as well as asphalt paving being needed for this section of the project.
Additionally, the city will soon be beginning construction on the city’s new water tower. Hegg noted that while construction has yet to commence, the city will start painting the tower in the coming weeks, with final completion for the project being aimed for this fall.