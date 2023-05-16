Now that the warm weather appears to be here to stay, it’s time for the city to commence another year of construction projects. During Monday’s city commission meeting, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg delivered his first project update of the young season, with future updates being given at subsequent meetings until the season ceases.

“Starting off with the NW 9th St./Union Ave. project, Winter Contracting LLC is the prime contractor on that project, and they along with their subcontractors have completed nearly all of the curb and gutter on Phase 1, which would be the area between Highland and Chicago Ave,” Hegg said.