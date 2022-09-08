Madison City Hall

Madison City Hall

At Tuesday’s Madison City Commission meeting, commissioners passed a resolution which appointed Banner Associates as the official city engineering firm. Weston Blasius will serve as city engineer with Pat Carey serving as assistant city engineer.

According to City Administrator Jameson Berreth, the city interviewed four engineering firms with quality submissions. Ultimately, Banner Associates was chosen not only for its outstanding work but also for its long-standing relationship with Madison itself.