At Tuesday’s Madison City Commission meeting, commissioners passed a resolution which appointed Banner Associates as the official city engineering firm. Weston Blasius will serve as city engineer with Pat Carey serving as assistant city engineer.
According to City Administrator Jameson Berreth, the city interviewed four engineering firms with quality submissions. Ultimately, Banner Associates was chosen not only for its outstanding work but also for its long-standing relationship with Madison itself.
Blasius spoke on behalf of Banner and thanked the commission for the opportunity, saying that he’s thoroughly enjoyed his time and work here.
“Madison has a great staff and community, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the city,” he added.
Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg spoke positively of the appointment, saying that as projects get larger, the volume of work and people to contact has gone up significantly. Bringing Banner into the fold will help offset heavy workloads for the engineering department and allow the city to better balance its many important projects, he said.
Despite Banner’s appointment, Madison maintains the right to work with other firms whenever necessary.
Tuesday’s meeting also included the first reading of Ordinance No. 1652, a discretionary tax of residential properties within Madison. The ordinance is aimed at reducing taxes for commercial residential structures and affordable housing structures with true and full values of at least $30,000.
Reconstructions and renovations that increase a structure’s true and full value will also be included in the formula.
The formula itself operates at 25% of pre-adjustment value for the first two years, 50% for the third and fourth, 75% for the fifth and sixth, and 100% on the seventh year of assessment.
According to commission reports, this ordinance is effective with the taxing period from July 1, 2022, through Oct. 31, 2023.
The public hearing on assessment roll for sidewalk improvement/repair 2021 has been postponed to the next regular city commission meeting on Sept. 19.
In other business, commissioners:
- held the second reading of a tax levy ordinance.
- adopted an amendment to established employee compensations for 2022. The most important of these are a new Information Technology Coordinator and a GIS & Engineer Technician with a salary grade of 19.
- authorized Mayor Roy Lindsay to sign a Revocable Occupancy Permit for public right-of-way with the state of South Dakota.