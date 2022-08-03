Emergency vehicles lined S. Egan Avenue on Tuesday night. Fortunately, responders were not addressing any of the situations which they might encounter in any given year – structure fire, injury accident, stand-off involving weapons.
Instead, they were responding to an invitation extended by Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer to participate in National Night Out.
“People are more likely to ask for help if they know what they’re reaching out for,” he said, explaining the decision to include other agencies.
National Night Out is an annual campaign established to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Events vary widely across the country and may include anything from parades and cookouts to safety demonstrations and seminars.
In Madison, the Madison Police Department has hosted National Night Out for around two decades. Most of the department turns out for the event.
“It’s a great way to interact in a positive way with our community,” Meyer said, noting the importance of establishing a working rapport with people who live and work in Madison.
“If we don’t have a good relationship with the community we serve, it makes our job more difficult,” he said.
Recognizing the same is true of other law enforcement agencies and first responders, the MDP expanded National Night Out to include other agencies which might be called out if an individual were to call 911. As a result, on Tuesday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, S.D. Highway Patrol, Lake County dive team, Lake County 911 Communications, S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, Madison ambulance and three area fire departments had equipment and personnel on hand.
In Lake County, the strong working relationships between agencies is reinforced by strong familial relationships.
Among them is the Christiansen family. Kurt has served on the Madison Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 30 years. His son Brady serves as the Ramona fire chief.
“I’ve grown up with dad being on the department,” Brady said. “I’ve always hung out with him at the station.”
When he turned 18, he wanted to become a firefighter, but Madison requires firefighters to be 21. Kurt approached Myron Nagel, who then served as the Ramona Fire Chief, to see what their requirements were.
“Myron said he’d take me under his wing,” Brady said. In January, at the age of 22, he became the Ramona fire chief with Nagel serving as the assistant fire chief.
In addition to including other agencies in National Night Out, in recent years, the MPD has also partnered with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce to hold the event in conjunction with DownTown in MadTown.
On Tuesday evening, with temperatures hovering around 99, people still turned out to hear Nathan Dean and the Damn Band, enjoy what vendors had to offer, and saunter among the emergency vehicles and tables where swag and information was being distributed.
Because learning to be active in the community begins early, the Boy Scouts of America were also recruiting during National Night Out with an activity booth. Young people could make boats out of water bottles and race them in a shallow pool or make rope by hand.
“We’re raising future leaders,” said local Scoutmaster John Bame, noting that Madison has both a boys’ troop and a girls’ troop in addition to cub scouts.
The event did wrap up earlier than usual when a storm moved into the region shortly before 9 p.m.