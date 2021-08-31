The burn ban which has been effect since late June in Lake County has been lifted. Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer said the change was effective immediately.
“The big concern was that due to lack of precipitation, we had a lot of dry vegetation and a wildland fire or wildland urban interface could get out of control,” he stated.
This was especially true around the Fourth of July when people could have inadvertently started a fire with fireworks. However, the entire month of July was dry.
Keefer said the National Weather Service reported 11.5 inches of rain in this area since June 1. Of that, 5.8 inches was received in August and, as a result, conditions have changed.
“It seems that everything is greening up again,” Keefer said.
In lifting the burn ban, he did remind county residents that Lake County does have an ordinance which results in the burn ban automatically going into effect should the National Weather Service place a Red Flag Warning on the county or should the Grasslands Fire Danger Index be listed as Very High or Extreme.
In his press release, Keefer expressed appreciation for cooperation throughout the county.
By refraining from open burning during the dry conditions, residents helped to protect people, property and animals.