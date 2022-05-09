Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/08/22 00:08 CFS22-02595 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

05/08/22 00:43 CFS22-02596 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

05/08/22 01:57 CFS22-02598 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/08/22 06:56 CFS22-02599 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS 453RD AVE

05/08/22 09:19 CFS22-02600 Transport Patient Transported LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/08/22 10:04 CFS22-02601 Medical Patient Transported EMS 456TH AVE

05/08/22 11:13 CFS22-02602 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/08/22 11:34 CFS22-02603 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone NE 2ND ST

05/08/22 11:35 CFS22-02604 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/08/22 12:45 CFS22-02605 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

05/08/22 13:02 CFS22-02606 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative SD HWY 34

05/08/22 14:19 CFS22-02607 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled By Contact MPD S LINCOLN AVE

05/08/22 14:26 CFS22-02608 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

05/08/22 18:37 CFS22-02610 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/08/22 18:39 CFS22-02611 MVA Report Taken MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

05/08/22 18:43 CFS22-02612 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/08/22 18:58 CFS22-02613 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/08/22 20:46 CFS22-02614 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/08/22 23:28 CFS22-02615 Citizen Assist Referred to Partner Agency 220TH ST

Total Records: 19