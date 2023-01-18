NW 9th St/Union Ave.

THE INTERSECTION of N.W. 9th St. and Union Ave. is one of the construction sites discussed during Tuesday's city commission meeting that saw change orders issued to alter completion dates for unfinished projects.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For some time now, Madison city commissioners have been looking for ways to address the issue of unfinished construction projects from last year’s season.

Throughout their December meetings, commissioners discussed the potential for assessing liquidated damages on these projects that were unable to be completed through a combination of poor weather, contractor issues and material shortages.