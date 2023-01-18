THE INTERSECTION of N.W. 9th St. and Union Ave. is one of the construction sites discussed during Tuesday's city commission meeting that saw change orders issued to alter completion dates for unfinished projects.
For some time now, Madison city commissioners have been looking for ways to address the issue of unfinished construction projects from last year’s season.
Throughout their December meetings, commissioners discussed the potential for assessing liquidated damages on these projects that were unable to be completed through a combination of poor weather, contractor issues and material shortages.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved change orders that will alter completion dates for the projects, giving the contractors additional time to finish their work. These change orders were presented by Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and City Engineer Weston Blasius.
The first was change order #6, which covers RD Phase 1A handled by J&J Earthworks. This project met substantial completion, and a punch list of items was provided to the contractor on Dec. 22, 2021.
Unfortunately, no work was completed on these items during the 2022 season, and an updated list was provided on Nov. 11. The change order changes the final completion date to June 15 of this year.
Hegg noted that liquidated damages could again be considered if this date is not met. Liquidated damages for final completion are $800 per working day. Working days are defined as any day Monday through Friday when contractors are not stopped by weather.
Additionally, a winter shutdown agreement went into effect for all projects on Dec. 5, meaning that working day accumulation has been paused until construction can resume with favorable weather.
Change order #2 also affects J&J Earthworks and covers RD Phase 1B. This changed the interim completion date from Oct. 1, 2021, to the same day in 2022.
The city plans to assess liquidated damages for the 43 days between the new interim completion date and the beginning of the winter shutdown agreement. Liquidated damages are set at $1,700 per day past interim completion and $800 past final completion.
For RD Phase 2A, handled by Halme Inc., the interim 44and substantial completion dates were changed to reflect when the work was actually finished.
This project was divided into two segments, N.E. 9th St. from Washington to Prairie Ave. and N.E. 8th St. from Egan to Lee Ave. Interim completion for the first segment was set for Aug. 20 with the other segment set for Aug. 25. Substantial completion was set for Oct. 6.
The new dates are Oct. 4 (Washington to Prairie) and Oct. 25 (Egan to Lee). Substantial completion is now set as Dec. 8. Final completion, which was set for Nov. 15, was not changed. The city will begin assessing liquidated damages once the 2023 construction season begins.
Liquidated damages are set for $1,700 per working day for interim completion and $850 for final completion.
The N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction, which was bid out to Winter Contracting, had an original substantial completion date of Oct. 28. This was changed to June 15 of this year. Like RD Phase 1A, liquidated damages can again be assessed if this date is not met.
City commissioners approved all change orders unanimously.