When the Spirit of Madison high school marching band took to the field for practice, two members were already in shape for the workout. Christopher Driscoll and Mason Kennington had just returned from a 50-mile backpacking trip in the Black Hills.
“It was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” Kennington said, speaking about the trip a week later.
The two Madison High School students were among nine members of BSA Troop 5 to hike the Centennial Trail from the Pilot Knob trailhead southwest of Nemo to the Iron Creek trailhead south of Mount Rushmore. They made the trek in three and a half days, pushing hard.
“We should have planned another day into it,” said Scoutmaster John Bame. The young people, who ranged in age from 13 to 17, were accompanied by four adults.
“We all wanted to go home on Day One,” Driscoll said. This was especially true for him. He ended up with a blister on one of his feet. Fortunately, Bame had an extra pair of shoes which fit him.
“The scoutmaster is always prepared,” Bame quipped.
The troop spent much of the past year preparing for the hike which enabled them to earn their 50 Miler patch. They not only learned about hiking and backpacking, but also completed a 20-mile training hike at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area in April.
Still, they would have done some things differently.
“Everyone had more than enough stuff,” Driscoll said. Because they were backpacking, they were carrying everything they needed.
“You’d be amazed at what you don’t need when you have to carry it,” Bame observed.
As the group leader, he did allow the scouts to assess their loads. After hiking the first five miles, they were given the option of dropping what they didn’t need. One of the vehicles available for emergencies picked up what the scouts left behind.
“I would have taken more time, not so many miles in a single day,” Kennington said, listing another change he would have made.
Bame agreed. He said the distance they covered would normally have taken four or more days.
“Normally, you don’t hike more than 11 miles a day,” he explained. However, on the third day, the group hiked 18 miles from Sheridan Lake to Mount Rushmore.
“That was the hardest day,” said Mason’s brother Jared Kennington, who also made the hike. Driscoll agreed.
“That was the low point. We got there and the restaurant was closed. We were 30 minutes late,” he said.
Bame said they ordered pizza that night. They had been preparing meals on a small cookstove because they were “dry camping,” stopping at sites that were not established campsites. Most also used hammocks rather than tents.
“You put a little A-frame over you to protect you from the rain,” he explained.
Bame noted that one of the primary challenges was maintaining group morale, especially on the second and third days.
“Everybody was so miserable, we were making fun of it,” Driscoll said. “We were saying, ‘If you’re having fun, you’re doing it wrong.’”
“Your shoulders get sore. Your hips get sore. Your feet get sore,” Bame explained. Still, the experience is memorable.
“Back when I was a kid, I hiked it twice. The nice thing about it is it’s remote,” Bame said. They only encountered four other groups.
Bame is proud of the group for having completed the hike. While they admit to having been miserable, the three who spoke about it were also pleased to have accomplished their goal.
“The best part was getting it done; it felt really good,” Mason Kennington said.