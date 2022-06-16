SIOUX FALLS — As the country continues to transition from a historic economic recovery to stable, steady growth that works for families and small businesses, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, highlighted the impact of the SBA’s COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).
Through the life of the program, the SBA disbursed approximately $390 billion to nearly four million small businesses and nonprofits.
Taken together with the American Rescue Plan-funded programs – the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, the COVID EIDL Targeted and Supplemental Advance Grants, and the Paycheck Protection Program — COVID EIDL, which was often used for critical business operations such as making payroll, has helped small businesses power historic economic growth. In the first three quarters of 2021, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees created 1.9 million jobs, the fastest nine-month start in any year on record. This historic level of investment in saving our small business economy has resulted in high marks of trust in the SBA among the American public.
“The SBA has delivered historic economic relief to millions of America’s small businesses through the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program,” said Guzman. “President Biden believes we can deliver government services and ensure critical relief gets into the hands of those who need it the most with equity, speed, and certainty. We delivered on his vision by revamping the COVID EIDL program to expand the delivery of low-interest, flexible loans to meet the continued needs of small businesses for financial relief so they could recover. At the same time, we enhanced anti-fraud measures to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure that funds benefited those Congress intended to help. Nearly 90% of loans went to small businesses with 10 employees or less, which tend to include the hardest-hit and most underserved populations. The hardworking team members of the SBA and the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to use every tool at their disposal to support small business owners.”
According to SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood, over $3.7 billion SBA economic infusion was made in South Dakota since April 2020.
“The COVID-19 economic assistance to small businesses, agriculture producers and nonprofits across the state meant the difference between being able to sustain operations or shutdown permanently,” said Wood. “We consistently hear the resounding message from recipients that PPP, EIDL and the other pandemic response programs made all the difference in economic survival during the pandemic. Additionally, preparing to apply for many of these programs positioned business owners to bring their operational accounting documentation up to date – in the case for many owners, this meant completing overdue taxes.”
COVID-19 economic disaster investments for South Dakota since 2020 include:
Paycheck Protection Program: $2.7 billion
COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans: $895 million
EIDL Advance Grant: $41 million
Restaurant Revitalization Fund: $25.7 million
Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: $18 million
Targeted EIDL Advance Grant: $6.3 million
Supplemental Targeted EIDL Advance Grant: $2.6 million