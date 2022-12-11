Top-seeded South Dakota State University scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shake loose from No. 8 Holy Cross 42-21 in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday at Brookings.
SDSU will host No. 4 Montana State at 3 p.m. on Saturday in a rematch of a national semifinal game a season ago.
Tied at 21-all entering the fourth quarter, Holy Cross’ attempt to take the lead came up empty as a 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The Jackrabbits took over at their own 22. Quarterback Mark Gronowski hooked up with Jadon Janke for a 19-yard pass play on the first play of the drive and concluded the march with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Janke with 10 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.
In between, Isaiah Davis picked up 39 yards on the ground as he tallied 76 of his 154 yards in the fourth quarter.
Gronowski put the Jackrabbits up two scores with an 18-yard touchdown run around left end with 2:39 to play, then hooked up with Jadon Janke on a 21-yard catch and run for the final tally.
After SDSU missed a 42-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game, Holy Cross took an early lead behind the play of dual-threat quarterback Matthew Sluka, who opened the scoring on a 56-yard touchdown.
The Jackrabbits settled for Hunter Dustman field goals of 29 and 23 yards on their first two trips to the red zone to close out the quarter.
Holy Cross extended its lead to 14-6 six minutes into the second quarter by converting on a fourth-down play with a bit of deception. Running back Tyler Purdy took a handoff on fourth-and-1 from the SDSU 27, but stopped short of the defensive front and lofted a jump pass over the middle to a wide-open Sean Morris for a touchdown.
SDSU appeared to wrest the momentum away from the Crusaders in the closing minutes of the quarter with a pair of touchdowns four minutes apart. Davis capped an eight-play, 67-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and then tied the game by running in the two-point conversion.
The Jackrabbits took their first lead with 68 seconds remaining in the half when linebacker Jason Freeman picked off a pass that went through a receiver’s hands and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Holy Cross dominated the third quarter, running 24 offensive plays to only three by the Jackrabbits. The Crusaders could only put seven points on the board, tying the game at 21-all on a 1-yard touchdown run by Peter Oliver. Sluka, who escaped pressure most of the day, set up Oliver’s touchdown with a 36-yard scamper to the SDSU 1 after digging the Crusaders out of a hole with a 21-yard gain earlier in the 11-play, 83-yard drive.
For SDSU, Gronowski ended the day 12-of-22 passing for 177 yards, with Jaxon Janke posting 82 yards on four receptions and Jadon Janke adding three catches for 49 yards.
The Jackrabbit defense was led by Saiveon Williamson with nine tackles.