The Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison has a new associate veterinarian, Dr. Sidney Bierman.
Bierman is an alum of South Dakota State University, where she got her bachelor’s degree in animal science in 2018. She then went on to Iowa State University where she recently graduated from the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program in May.
Like many veterinarians before her, it has been Bierman’s dream since childhood to be a veterinarian.
“I picked my career at childhood,” Bierman said. “I’m that cliche!”
Bierman, an Aberdeen native, grew up loving animals. She showed many different animals in 4-H, from cattle and dogs to poultry and more. Today, she still keeps herself around animals, specifically her dog, Brinkley.
Bierman interviewed with Twin Lakes and immediately liked the practice.
“They seemed really, really great,” Bierman said of her initial impression of the clinic.
One of the things she especially liked about Twin Lakes was that it was a mixed practice, meaning she got to work with a lot of different kinds of animals.
“We work with livestock like cattle all the way down to little dogs,” Bierman said, noting that golden retrievers are her favorite animal.
While excited for the future, Bierman doesn’t currently have any career goals outside of becoming the best vet she can possibly become.
“I just want to continue to learn as much as I can,” Bierman said.
So far, she has had an excellent experience at Twin Lakes. She has had some interesting cases, including a few internal medicine cases.
“That means basically figuring out why animals were vomiting,” Bierman said. “Sometimes it’s caused by parasites.”
Bierman added that she appreciates the mentorship of the other veterinarians at the practice, Dr. David Maier, Dr. Brooke Braskamp and Dr. Alaina “Lainie” Kringen-Scholtz.
“They’ve been really helpful so far,” Bierman said. “I’m excited for what’s to come.”