Twelve Dakota State University football players were listed on the 2022 North Star Athletic Association All-Conference teams and received postseason awards, voted by the league’s head coaches.
DSU landed four selections on the First Team All-Conference. Mose Timoteo (offense lineman), Cody Brown (defense lineman), Jeremiah “JJ” Beck (linebacker) and Noah Karwacki (punter) all earned First-Team honors.
Karwacki also collected Second-Team All-Conference honors in the kicker position. Also named to Second-Team All-Conference are Tyce Ortman (running back), Devonte Murphy (defense lineman), Max Sonne (linebacker) and Jay Skogerboe (defensive back).
Joshua Shaffer (offense lineman), Gustavo Bonilla (linebacker), Travis Rebstock (tight end) and Cooper McDermott (wide receiver) received NSAA Football All-Conference Honorable Mention status.
Rebstock was selected as the NSAA Football Champions of Character recipient for DSU.
It was the second straight year that Timoteo, Murphy and Skogerboe were named to All-Conference teams (first/second team).
DSU finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 6-4, their second straight season with a winning record. The Trojans finished in a two-way tie for second place in the NSAA standings with Valley City State (N.D.) with a 4-2 record.
It was the first time since 2017 that the Trojans finished second in the conference standings. DSU won four of the last five games.