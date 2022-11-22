Twelve Dakota State University football players were listed on the 2022 North Star Athletic Association All-Conference teams and received postseason awards, voted by the league’s head coaches.

DSU landed four selections on the First Team All-Conference. Mose Timoteo (offense lineman), Cody Brown (defense lineman), Jeremiah “JJ” Beck (linebacker) and Noah Karwacki (punter) all earned First-Team honors.