Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/17/21 01:50 CFS21-07596 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO I 29 COLMAN

11/17/21 04:29 CFS21-07597 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

11/17/21 07:13 CFS21-07598 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

11/17/21 07:20 CFS21-07599 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

11/17/21 10:52 CFS21-07600 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control S JOSEPHINE AVE

11/17/21 12:04 CFS21-07601 Medical Injury Patient Transported EMS 462ND AVE WENTWORTH

11/17/21 13:16 CFS21-07602 Theft No Report Taken MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/17/21 13:18 CFS21-07603 Parking Complaint Information/Administrative N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

11/17/21 13:40 CFS21-07604 Animal Lost Information/Administrative NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/17/21 14:44 CFS21-07605 Fraud Report Taken MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/17/21 17:00 CFS21-07606 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 460TH AVE WENTWORTH

11/17/21 18:52 CFS21-07608 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

11/17/21 19:45 CFS21-07610 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34

11/17/21 22:27 CFS21-07612 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

11/17/21 22:55 CFS21-07613 Alarm Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/17/21 23:15 CFS21-07614 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON

11/17/21 23:48 CFS21-07615 Medical EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON

Total Records: 17