THE PRAIRIE VILLAGE Heritage Museum opened on Friday morning, showcasing memorabilia, clippings that tell the story of the village’s origins, and posters from many of the annual Steam Threshing Jamborees. Space was also designated for the Hall of Fame. The first inductee, Galen Crosby, was announced on Saturday afternoon.
Golf carts and all-terrain vehicles buzzed around the grounds of Prairie Village over the weekend, adding a contemporary note to an event organized annually to honor agricultural practices from a bygone era.
Manager Faron Wahl was pleased on Saturday afternoon with how the 59th annual Historic Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree was shaping up.
“It’s been an absolutely excellent show,” he said, noting there was a “fantastic lineup” of tractors this year. The feature tractor was the John Deere.
While actual numbers won’t be available until well after the Jamboree ends, Wahl also felt attendance was excellent.
Activity on the grounds testified to that, as did the rows of vehicles which filled the parking lot east of the grounds. Throughout the day, visitors, including campers, lined up to watch parades which were held around midday and strolled off to see other demonstrations.
Many checked out the flea market which stretched along SD-34, where more than 60 vendors offered a variety of wares. Shoppers could find something old or something new, depending upon what they were seeking – old washboards and toys or new lawn furniture and body products.
“I don’t really want to buy anything,” Rose Bickett commented as she strolled between booths. “I just like walking through and saying, ‘I remember that’.”
While much the village has to offer is familiar to those who attend annually – steam threshing, sawmill demonstrations, corn shelling, plowing demonstrations, train rides, carousel rides, free music in the Lawrence Welk Opera House – the Jamboree did have two new offerings this year.
On Friday morning, the Prairie Village Heritage Museum opened its doors. Wahl has been talking about this project all summer. The two front rooms of Dee’s House, which stands south of the Junius Church, were rehabbed for that purpose.
“What needs to be noted here is that the Prairie Village Heritage Museum needed funds to get started,” Wahl said. Those funds came from memorials left in honor of Jack Mader, a longtime supporter who died in December 2020.
In one room, a glass display case held memorabilia. On the walls, laminated paper clippings tell the story of the village’s origins. In the second, laminated Jamboree posters tell the story in another way, showing how that signature event has evolved over the years.
“This is a small humble space,” Wahl said, when speaking about the museum at the second of this summer’s two new offerings, a program in which Galen Crosby was inducted in the Prairie Village Hall of Fame. (See related story.)
The museum and Hall of Fame are two legs of a three-legged stool that Wahl believes will enable the legacy of Prairie Village to endure. With the museum, which may be housed in another structure in the future, the legacy is secured in story.
“This will be a place where people can learn about Prairie Village’s own history,” he explained.
With the Hall of Fame, the village is formally honoring those who helped to preserve the pioneer history of the region through working to establish and sustain Prairie Village.
The final leg of the stool is legacy giving. Wahl indicated Prairie Village does not have a development director, but he recognizes longtime supporters may wish to leave something to the organization when doing their estate planning.
“There are all kinds of creative ways to do something on the grounds,” Wahl said, encouraging people to speak with him.
In reflecting on the weekend, Wahl also commented on the weather. In the past, temperatures have soared into the 90s or severe weather has struck toward evening.
This year, mornings were cool, and temperatures topped out in the mid-80s in the afternoon. Clouds which threatened rain on Saturday afternoon did little more than scatter a few drops before moving on. All of this made conditions ideal for the weekend event.
“We’re thankful for the weather,” Wahl commented. “It’s been an excellent couple of days.”