Prairie Village Heritage Museum opens

THE PRAIRIE VILLAGE Heritage Museum opened on Friday morning, showcasing memorabilia, clippings that tell the story of the village’s origins, and posters from many of the annual Steam Threshing Jamborees. Space was also designated for the Hall of Fame. The first inductee, Galen Crosby, was announced on Saturday afternoon.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Golf carts and all-terrain vehicles buzzed around the grounds of Prairie Village over the weekend, adding a contemporary note to an event organized annually to honor agricultural practices from a bygone era.

Manager Faron Wahl was pleased on Saturday afternoon with how the 59th annual Historic Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree was shaping up.