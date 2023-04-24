Law Enforcement Blotter Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:04/23/23 00:30 CFS23-02433 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON04/23/23 02:20 CFS23-02434 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON04/23/23 02:55 CFS23-02435 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON04/23/23 03:02 CFS23-02436 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON04/23/23 03:19 CFS23-02437 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON04/23/23 03:34 CFS23-02438 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON04/23/23 06:30 CFS23-02439 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON04/23/23 07:42 CFS23-02440 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON04/23/23 08:15 CFS23-02441 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 9TH ST MADISON04/23/23 08:20 CFS23-02442 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON04/23/23 10:18 CFS23-02443 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON04/23/23 13:12 CFS23-02444 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy 230TH ST MADISON04/23/23 14:23 CFS23-02445 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON04/23/23 15:30 CFS23-02446 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON04/23/23 18:25 CFS23-02447 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH04/23/23 21:04 CFS23-02448 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON04/23/23 21:09 CFS23-02449 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISONTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Floral Shop’s Brittany Waldman announces massive expansion Mark and Dan Johnson honor their father’s legacy at Johnson Brothers Excavation Lake County volunteer firefighter dies while at scene of structure fire City denies demolition request Poker run, auction to raise money for medical expenses Name released of firefighter who suffered medical emergency while on duty Name released in Brookings County fatal crash Strategic planning forum here highlights community feedback KolorWorks notes new trends in home decor Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Follow us Facebook Twitter