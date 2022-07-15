In a joint press release on Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Attorney General and the Lake County State’s Attorney announced that two men have been charged in connection with a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting which occurred in Madison on Thursday afternoon.
The driver, 40-year-old James J. Lanpher, Jr., of Sioux Falls, and the passenger, 45-year-old Bonner R. Juel of Harrisburg, will each be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The Class 2 felony carries with it a possible sentence of up to 25 years in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $50,000.
Lanpher is currently on parole for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance. Juel is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation. More charges may result. Both men are currently held in the Lake County Jail; bond has been set at $50,000.
Court documents indicate the incident began when the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force asked the S.D. Highway Patrol to make a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 which was registered to Lanpher. The task force had received information he was transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine from Minnesota into South Dakota.
When the Highway Patrol attempted to make the stop on the vehicle, identified by the license plate, the Chrysler 300 did not stop. The pursuit began at approximately 2:08 p.m. Documents indicate that within minutes, law enforcement reported for the first time that he was shooting at them with a rifle.
Shots were fired two more times before the Chrysler entered Interstate 29, traveling north in the southbound lane. The vehicle took Exit 109 and began to travel on SD-34 toward Madison, documents indicate.
The Chrysler detoured through Colman, but returned to SD-34, and continued speeding toward Madison. Court documents indicate that after entering city limits, Lanpher again began to shoot at law enforcement. Documents also indicate he attempted to carjack an individual at gunpoint, but was unsuccessful in doing so.
The vehicle came to a stop on the west side of Madison at the intersection of Ramm Heights Drive and S.W. 1st Street. Lanpher allegedly shot at law enforcement while running from the vehicle. Documents indicate law enforcement did not return fire as the suspect ran through houses in the area.
Documents also indicate he attempted to enter a residence, but the homeowner prevented him from doing so. Lanpher was taken into custody at 2:47 p.m.
Juel did not flee the vehicle and was detained a few minutes earlier. He reported a blue box and gun were thrown from the vehicle in the Colman area, according to court documents.