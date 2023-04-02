Dakota State University’s Entrepreneurs Day and Business Plan Competition faced an unexpected hiccup this year — the campus closing due to weather on Friday.
It’s the first time in its 5-year history that weather has forced the competition online, said event founder and DSU professor Michael Roach. The planned speakers had to be canceled, and the business pitch competition was done over video call.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” Roach said. “Besides all the effort that went into this…I’m disappointed for our speakers. A lot of students and the community are disappointed…but this is South Dakota.”
Despite the disappointment, Roach said, it’s always a treat to hear business plans from ambitious students across the state. The pitch competition is “a great way” to get students to start thinking about becoming a founder and starting their own business. Another interesting aspect to the competition is the “night and day” difference between the types of plans high school students and university students submit, he said.
“[High school students], they’re generally looking at helping their own communities, asking, ‘What do we need in Florence, South Dakota?’ …They’re looking at businesses that help mostly their own communities,” Roach said. “College students, they tend to think big. They think a lot bigger, and they have additional training in programming and engineering and really building their knowledge set and abilities.”
The event first started as a business plan competition for DSU, which received six submissions. Since then, it has expanded, opening itself up to a high school division and other universities.
Roach said the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology tends to be DSU’s biggest competition in the university division.
Every year, the judges accept submissions until mid-March before announcing the three finalists in each division who will compete in the final pitch competition. This year, the winners in each division received $1,000 for first, $500 for second and $250 for third place.
This year, eight entries were submitted in both divisions, which Roach said is the “sweet spot” for the judges.
It was first hosted in the Paulson Center, but as the event grew, it moved to the Dakota Prairie Playhouse last year, which was where it was to be held this year. Last year, 65 people attended.
This year, the planned speakers were Matt Paulson, a DSU graduate and founder of MarketBeat, Startup Sioux Falls and Homegrown Capital; Eric Skott, a School of Mines graduate and founder and CEO of Watertown’s Crestone Companies; and Madison’s Jon and Brittany Waldman. Brittany operates The Floral Shop, and Jon co-founded and works as the chief people officer with SBS Cybersecurity.