Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
01/23/23 07:27 CFS23-00521 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON
01/23/23 07:45 CFS23-00522 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
01/23/23 08:37 CFS23-00523 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SE 12TH ST MADISON
01/23/23 09:48 CFS23-00524 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD 457TH AVE
01/23/23 11:29 CFS23-00525 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/23/23 11:56 CFS23-00526 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
01/23/23 13:06 CFS23-00527 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON
01/23/23 13:12 CFS23-00528 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
01/23/23 13:33 CFS23-00529 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
01/23/23 13:39 CFS23-00530 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/23/23 13:55 CFS23-00531 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
01/23/23 14:18 CFS23-00532 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
01/23/23 14:23 CFS23-00533 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 454TH AVE MADISON
01/23/23 15:42 CFS23-00534 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
01/23/23 16:12 CFS23-00535 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
01/23/23 17:02 CFS23-00536 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 3RD ST MADISON
01/23/23 18:04 CFS23-00538 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
01/23/23 18:10 CFS23-00539 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/23/23 18:17 CFS23-00540 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
01/23/23 18:39 CFS23-00541 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
01/23/23 18:49 CFS23-00542 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
01/23/23 19:25 CFS23-00543 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 4TH ST WENTWORTH
01/23/23 21:37 CFS23-00544 Agency Assist Unit Cancelled Enroute LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
01/23/23 21:48 CFS23-00545 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
01/23/23 21:56 CFS23-00546 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SOUTH SHORE DR CHESTER
01/23/23 22:12 CFS23-00547 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST CHES
01/23/23 22:21 CFS23-00548 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/23/23 22:43 CFS23-00549 Vehicle Abandoned Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
01/23/23 23:00 CFS23-00550 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
Total Records: 29
