Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/13/21 05:15 CFS21-07519 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 06:37 CFS21-07520 Property Damage Report Taken MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/13/21 09:04 CFS21-07521 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON

11/13/21 11:49 CFS21-07522 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

11/13/21 12:10 CFS21-07523 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

11/13/21 12:28 CFS21-07524 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/13/21 13:34 CFS21-07525 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

11/13/21 14:29 CFS21-07526 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 14:41 CFS21-07527 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 14:57 CFS21-07529 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 15:09 CFS21-07530 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADSION

11/13/21 15:14 CFS21-07531 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 15:19 CFS21-07532 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 15:41 CFS21-07533 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/13/21 15:44 CFS21-07534 Medical Injury Patient Not Transported MPD 456TH AVE MADISON

11/13/21 16:37 CFS21-07535 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON

11/13/21 16:49 CFS21-07536 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD CENTER ST MADISON

11/13/21 16:58 CFS21-07537 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/13/21 18:42 CFS21-07538 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

11/13/21 20:37 CFS21-07539 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 237TH ST

11/13/21 21:08 CFS21-07540 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO HWY 34 COMING INTO

11/13/21 22:13 CFS21-07541 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 23:17 CFS21-07543 Vandalism Report Taken MPD SE 5TH ST MADISON

11/13/21 23:35 CFS21-07544 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

Total Records: 24