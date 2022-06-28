Marjorie Haskins died on September 27, 2021 at the age of 95. However, before that, she decided to leave behind her wealth to various institutions, one being the Madison Public Library.
According to library director Lisa Martin, the local library board was told they would receive “whatever was left” after distributing the money to the other institutions Haskins wanted to help.
“The former director, Nancy Sabbe, was notified we were a part of the trust,” Martin said. “She gave me a conservative estimate of about $5,000.”
Martin, who is also the board’s secretary, received the check in late April and realized that estimate was extremely conservative. The check’s amount was $92,812.40.
“I thought I was reading it wrong,” Martin said of the amount when she first read the check.
When she realized that the check was, in fact, almost 20 times the amount she was expecting, she started thinking about all of the things for which the library could use the money.
According to the minutes from the library board’s May 17 meeting, Haskins wanted the money to be put toward music or music appreciation items, particularly classical music.
“I started thinking about the possibility of getting more recording equipment, instruments that promote interest in classical music, and maybe even hiring a quartet for a program to teach us more about classical music,” Martin said. “But the board has to decide what to do with it first, of course.”
Martin notified the board of the gift at their meeting on May 17. The board has not yet voted on what to do with it because some members were absent at the June meeting. They will be voting for one of three options.
The first option is to put the gift into the MPL Gift Account and find programs that the board will write checks to as it sees fit.
The second option is to start and manage an Endowment Fund with the knowledge and work of the board.
The third option is to put the gift into an Agency Endowment at the South Dakota Community Foundation.
The SDCF is a statewide community foundation that works to strengthen philanthropy. The board would take in the gift and direct the SDCF on how to disburse profits made from the principal.
SDCF Director of Development Jeff Veltkamp also spoke and made various other points, including that the principal is a permanent investment, fees are less than 1% annually, there are no set-up fees, and SDCF uses Vanguard.
Other points made were that the distribution rate is 4.5% annually, there can be multiple distributions through the year, distributions must be made every three years, and SDCF will come to board meetings.
Regardless of how the money is spent, the library is very grateful for Haskins’ gift.
“She loved music; she was a musician,” Martin said. “She was also a library patron at one time.”
Haskins continues to be a patron, allowing the library to educate and interact with Madison’s children and the generations to come.