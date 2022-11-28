Ten members of the Entre Nous Study Club met in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Nov. 21. Members were treated to cheesecake bars garnished with cherries and slivered almonds, mixed nuts and pretzel toffee.
Tiny origami evergreen trees, folded by Julie Bobzien, were given as hostess gifts as the guests departed.
The business meeting was called to order by President Barb Simon and the Collect was read in unison. Roll call was answered by naming and showing the quilt pattern pictured on the back of place cards made by Marion Wheeler.
The treasurer’s report was given, and it was moved and seconded to donate $50 to the Lake County Food Pantry. The motion carried.
Invitations to the Christmas party on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. were distributed by the Christmas Planning Committee.
Wheeler gave a program on the history of quilting, believed to date back as far as 3400 BCE.
For much of its history, quilting was seen as a practical technique involving stitching padding and fabric together to provide protection and insulation. More recently, quilting is seen as an art form displaying fine needlework and decorative items as well.
The oldest surviving quilt piece was found in a Mongolian cave and dated to between 100 BCE and 200 CE. In Europe, quilting appears to have been introduced by the Crusaders in the 12th Century.
Quilting in America was common in the late 17th Century and early 18th Century. Quilts at that time were not made of leftover scraps of fabric or worn clothing as commonly believed. Only the wealthy had leisure time for quilt-making during this period, and these decorative items showcased the costly fabrics and fine needlework skills of the maker. Quilting is now a popular hobby with an estimated base of 21 million quilters.
Quilts played a role in the abolition of slavery, even before 1830. Grand fairs were held and quilts with anti-slavery sayings or poems were sold to raise money and awareness of the terrible plight of the slaves.
There is a popular myth that maintains quilts were used as signals by the Underground Railroad to help slaves in their flight to freedom. Different quilt patterns signaled a specific action for the slaves to take. These were placed, one at a time, on a fence or clothesline. Since it was common for quilts to be aired frequently in this manner, the Master or Mistress would not be suspicious seeing the quilts hung up in this say. Some historians dispute the accuracy of these stories; however, they refuse to die, and can be found in children’s books, teachers’ lesson plans and quilt pattern books.
Wheeler concluded the program by reading a book titled “A Quiltmaker’s Gift” by Jeff Brumbeau. This is the story of the victory of selflessness over greed and the power of generosity in transforming people’s hearts.