Brynlee Landis is a three-sport athlete at Colman-Egan High School. In the fall she’s on the volleyball team, in the winter she’s a guard for the Hawks basketball team and in the spring she competes in track and field.
If pressed to choose her favorite, the sophomore would tell you that basketball is where her true passion lies.
“What I like about basketball is that I love to compete,” Landis said. “I love the challenge of always getting better. I really like that there is always something that I can get better at, whether it's shooting, ball handling or finishing at the rim. There’s always room for improvement. I really enjoy the team concept of working with my teammates and pushing toward our goals.”
Landis got her first taste of basketball when she played in a YMCA league when she was in kindergarten. Since that experience, Landis has been hooked.
“What made me want to start playing basketball is that I've always been really competitive, even from a young age,” Landis said. “Nobody in my class played basketball, and I was able to make new friends from other towns. Since I was six years old, basketball has been my favorite sport.”
Last season the Hawks finished with a 12-10 record. Inclement weather kept the Hawks out of the gym early in the season, and they got off to a slow start losing their first five games. They bounced back by winning 12 of their final 17 games
"Hopefully this season the weather cooperates so we can all work together every day of the week and get more reps and a better feel with each other as a team on the court,” Landis said. “The goal for our upcoming season, as it is for any team with a good mentality and a straightforward goa, is to make the state tournament. I truly believe with this group of girls, and with the hard work we are putting in this summer, anything is possible.”
During the summer, Landis continues to compete on the hardwood as a member of a Sanford Sports Academy AAU team. This allows her to compete with and against some of the top talent in the Midwest.
“This experience has taught me a different perspective on the game of basketball, from both the coaching the staff and collaborating with new teammates from all over the state. We gel very well as a team. I’ve gained more confidence playing more basketball and having different competition, and this has helped me become a leader on and off the court with the help of my teammates.”
Last fall, the Colman-Egan volleyball team finished the season with a 24-11 record and reached the state tournament for a third straight season.
“The goal for this season is to attend the state tournament again for the fourth year in a row and to bring home a state championship,” Landis said. “Being at the state tournament for three years, we already know what it takes and what to expect to get there.”
The Hawks graduated four seniors from last year’s team. Landis figures to take on a more prominent role in the Hawks' quest to reach the state tournament in Rapid City.
“I truly believe that we have the best team out there,” Landis said. “We pick each other up when we are down, and we just have a good time on the court no matter the circumstances. Another reason why I like volleyball is that I got the opportunity to play at such a young age, and it has helped me mature throughout the game. I think being put in a state tournament as an eighth-grader and going into my freshman year, it had helped me perform without hesitation and to just play the game.”
Landis has been a member of the Colman-Egan varsity track and field team since she was in seventh grade and has played a role in the team winning three straight state titles. During her seventh-grade year, Landis competed on three relay teams at the state meet. The following spring, she competed on four relay teams. This past spring, she was on two relay teams and in the 800-meter dash.
“What I like about track is that even though track can be known for being an individual sport, coming together as a team is what is going to get you a state championship,” Landis said.
She said that Reese Luze, a recent graduate, had a major impact on the success she’s enjoyed over the past three seasons.
“Reese has always been a role model for everyone,” Landis said. “Her hard work, determination and kindness showed everyone on our team what it is like to be a great teammate. Reese was never selfish and wanted everyone to succeed, and having people like Reese on our team is what led us to three state titles. She taught me how to run the 800 and the 400. She was always cheering me on and helping me through those races. I look to her and hope to be a role model just like she is.”