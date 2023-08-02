Landis

COLMAN-EGAN'S Brynlee Landis looks for a teammate during a home basketball game against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Brynlee Landis is a three-sport athlete at Colman-Egan High School. In the fall she’s on the volleyball team, in the winter she’s a guard for the Hawks basketball team and in the spring she competes in track and field.

If pressed to choose her favorite, the sophomore would tell you that basketball is where her true passion lies.