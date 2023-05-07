Five Dakota State University athletes were honored at the North Star Athletic Association softball awards presentation on Thursday at Dickinson State (N.D.). The NSAA Softball All-Conference teams, Gold Glove Team and postseason awards were voted by the league head coaches.
The All-Conference teams consisted of 31 recipients, 20 athletes on the first team and 11 athletes on the second team.
Three DSU Trojans athletes landed on the All-Conference First Team. Sophomore Michelle Evdos became a two-time First Team recipient, this year at the catcher position.
Evdos leads the team with a .468 batting average by going 59-of-126 at the plate. She hit 17 doubles, 7 home runs and 4 triples. She drove in 42 runs and racked up 105 bases with a slugging percentage of .833. She registers an on-base percentage of .539.
Evdos leads the NSAA in batting average and is fifth in home runs. Defensively, she records a fielding percentage of .938 with 102 put-outs.
Junior Mackenzie Sims was also selected to the First Team at infield. She has the second-highest batting average of .427 by going 53-of-124 at the plate. She drilled 17 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs and collected 36 RBIs. Sims produced a slugging percentage of .677 and an on-base percentage of .431.
It was the second straight year that Sims was named to the All-Conference Team (Second Team in 2022).
Carrington Entringer, senior outfielder, received All-Conference honors for the At-Large position. It was the second consecutive year that she was named All-Conference (second team in 2022).
Entringer is second in the NSAA with 36 stolen bases. She owns the all-time triple record and single-season record with 10 triples. She is .384 after going 58-of-151 at the plate. She posted a slugging percentage of .609 with 11 doubles, 10 triples and a home run.
Two Trojans were selected All-Conference Second Team. Freshman outfielder Hannah McFarland holds a batting average of .355 (50-of-141 at the plate) with eight doubles and two triples. She swiped 15 bases and registered a fielding percentage of .939 with 102 put-outs.
Senior Rosie Philop has a batting average of .340 (49-of-144 at the plate) and hit 10 doubles. She also hit her first career collegiate home run this season.
Philop led the Trojans defensively with 245 put-outs. She registered a fielding percentage of .975.