DSU Softball

DAKOTA STATE had five athletes earn NSAA All-Conference honors. Pictured are (left) Carrington Entringer, Mackenzie Sims, Michelle Evods, Rosie Philop and Hannah McFarland. 

 Submitted photo

Five Dakota State University athletes were honored at the North Star Athletic Association softball awards presentation on Thursday at Dickinson State (N.D.). The NSAA Softball All-Conference teams, Gold Glove Team and postseason awards were voted by the league head coaches.

The All-Conference teams consisted of 31 recipients, 20 athletes on the first team and 11 athletes on the second team.