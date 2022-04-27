Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/26/22 00:14 CFS22-02326 Domestic Non-Violent Arrest MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

04/26/22 01:26 CFS22-02327 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

04/26/22 01:30 CFS22-02328 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/26/22 07:30 CFS22-02330 Suspicious Vehicle Verbal Warning MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON

04/26/22 10:31 CFS22-02331 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/26/22 12:16 CFS22-02332 Animal Found Information/Administrative SD HWY 34

04/26/22 13:42 CFS22-02333 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

04/26/22 14:15 CFS22-02334 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON

04/26/22 14:25 CFS22-02336 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 452ND AVE MADISON

04/26/22 14:47 CFS22-02337 Fire Information/Administrative 462ND AVE NUNDA

04/26/22 15:03 CFS22-02338 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/26/22 15:59 CFS22-02339 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

04/26/22 16:00 CFS22-02340 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON

04/26/22 16:07 CFS22-02341 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

04/26/22 16:16 CFS22-02342 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

04/26/22 16:27 CFS22-02343 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

04/26/22 18:29 CFS22-02344 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/26/22 19:16 CFS22-02345 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

04/26/22 19:46 CFS22-02346 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

04/26/22 20:52 CFS22-02347 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/26/22 23:10 CFS22-02348 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 234TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 21