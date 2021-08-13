The Madison City Commission will consider discussing the enforcement of municipal codes with a local business person involved in the construction business when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners received a request from Michael Johnson, a resident in northwest Madison, to discuss the topic of code enforcement in the city’s manufactured home parks. The meeting agenda specifically identifies Woodbury Estates, a mobile-home park located along N.W. 9th St. and also located in Johnson’s neighborhood.
Johnson currently holds a position of second alternate on Madison’s planning and zoning committee.
Madison officials plan to conduct their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology.
The public can join the Zoom meeting from a computer or smartphone online at https:///us06web.zoom.us/j/82401515391. Individuals can also join the meeting by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the ID code 824-0151-5391.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the meeting agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda’s scheduled meeting time.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a recovery transition meeting review prepared for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and related to a September 2019 flood disaster that occurred in Madison.
Before they close the meeting, the commissioners will consider hearing the second reading of a new ordinance that will change Madison’s current zoning codes and allow the raising of chickens within city limits.