Josh Pauli, executive director of the Dakota State University Applied Research Lab and a professor of cyber operations, was wearing a wide grin on Wednesday afternoon as the Madison university’s latest initiative was announced.
“I’m most excited for current and future DSU grads,” he said following the announcement of the $90 million cyber-research initiative. “That’s probably what I’m most excited about.”
The initiative includes a 100,000-square-foot facility in Sioux Falls to house the expanded DSU Applied Research Lab, which is expected to support between 400 and 500 full-time jobs on top of the 125-150 full-time jobs in the Madison facility. Pauli will be involved in creating those jobs through pursing research contracts for the university.
“That’s work we’re doing now,” he said, explaining current efforts will be not only continued but also expanded.
“This is when we put the pedal to the metal. This is when we have to accelerate our efforts,” Pauli indicated.
The initiative also includes a component to create the workforce to fill those positions. This will be funded with Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget request of $30 million from the state Legislature toward the overall cost of the initiative.
With this, DSU will work to recruit and retain faculty, students and staff to increase capacity in an effort to double the number of graduates from the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences from 200 to 400. Pat Engebretson, dean of the Beacom College, could barely contain his excitement following the announcement.
“I’m excited for the students. I’m excited to train the next generation of students,” he said.
He believes the Applied Research Lab will provide them with tremendous opportunities in cyber security and cyber security research. There, DSU graduates will be involved not only in answering questions and solving problems but also in coming up with new solutions to these problems.
Engebretson views this expansion of DSU’s existing lab as an affirmation of what has already been accomplished.
“People are believing in our institution and seeing the success we have had so far,” he said. “I am thrilled.”
Pauli and Engebretson were just two in the crowd on hand when a slate of dignitaries rolled out the initiative on Wednesday afternoon at Great Shots in Sioux Falls. From the south windows, the site on which the Applied Research Lab will be constructed could be seen.