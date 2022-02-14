Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/13/22 00:09 CFS22-00823 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/13/22 02:43 CFS22-00824 Medical Patient Not Transported MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

02/13/22 07:44 CFS22-00825 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

02/13/22 08:50 CFS22-00826 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 2ND AVE CHESTER

02/13/22 09:00 CFS22-00827 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/13/22 09:36 CFS22-00828 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/13/22 09:40 CFS22-00829 Medical Breathing Patient Not Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON

02/13/22 11:19 CFS22-00830 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 2ND ST MADISON

02/13/22 11:45 CFS22-00831 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

02/13/22 17:37 CFS22-00832 MVA Report Taken MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/13/22 18:46 CFS22-00833 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS 460TH AVE

02/13/22 20:39 CFS22-00834 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

02/13/22 20:59 CFS22-00835 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

02/13/22 21:51 CFS22-00836 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 234TH ST WENTWORTH

Total Records: 14