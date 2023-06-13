THE MADISON SCHOOL BOARD approved a budget request and set its property tax requests on Monday. Some of the requests, like money for the general fund, are set as a tax rate of dollars per thousand dollars of taxable property value. Other requests, like for the capital outlay fund and opt-out, are set as the total amount of money requested from property owners as a group.
The Madison School Board approved the 2023-24 budget at its Monday night meeting.
The budget totaled about $18.2 million, a decrease of about $1.8 million from last year. This decrease comes from the district finishing up some of its large bond payments, said Business Manager Mitchell Brooks. This is shown in the capital outlay budget, which decreased by about $2.9 million from the last school year, while all other budget areas increased.
To fund the school district, the school board passed a resolution setting tax rates for the upcoming school year. The Madison Central School District will receive $11.4 million of its budget from local tax dollars.
These tax rates will come into effect in 2024.
The rest will come from state and federal funding sources. About $4.1 million will come from the state, and $2.1 million will come from the federal government. Another $112,000 will come from the county. At the meeting, the board also discussed the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. These funds were distributed to schools by the federal government to help educators cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat learning loss, many schools, like Madison, started after-school and summer education programs. In addition, the district added new bus routes to reduce the number of children packed onto each bus.
These programs, among others, are funded by ESSER money, but those funds will not last forever.
“You mentioned the assistant elementary principal and curriculum director, and then half of the nursing, I think, are all currently being paid with ESSER funds,” said School Board President Lori Schultz. “So, next year, if we want to continue those things, we’re going to have to figure that out.”
Brooks said this was true. The board will have to discuss additional funding options if they want those programs to continue after the COVID-19 relief dollars are no longer available.