THE MADISON SCHOOL BOARD approved a budget request and set its property tax requests on Monday. Some of the requests, like money for the general fund, are set as a tax rate of dollars per thousand dollars of taxable property value. Other requests, like for the capital outlay fund and opt-out, are set as the total amount of money requested from property owners as a group. 

The Madison School Board approved the 2023-24 budget at its Monday night meeting.

The budget totaled about $18.2 million, a decrease of about $1.8 million from last year. This decrease comes from the district finishing up some of its large bond payments, said Business Manager Mitchell Brooks. This is shown in the capital outlay budget, which decreased by about $2.9 million from the last school year, while all other budget areas increased.